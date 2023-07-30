Former champion's SummerSlam debut to end WWE star's streak? Analyzing the possibility

WWE is gearing up for SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5, after breaking numerous impressive records in the first half of 2023.

Gunther recently crossed the 413-day mark as Intercontinental Champion in WWE. If he holds the gold for another 41 days, he will surpass Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest reign with the coveted title.

Before his WWE SmackDown debut in April 2022, the 35-year-old made a name for himself in NXT UK. Gunther, then known as Walter, had the longest NXT UK Championship reign, holding the title for 870 days before losing it to Ilja Dragunov. The Austrian had quite the rivalry with Dragunov, delivering several memorable moments in the ring.

The 29-year-old is also known for his vicious chops and hits in the squared circle, making him a legitimate contender for any title. At NXT TakeOver 36, Ilja Dragunov defeated Gunther to win the NXT UK Championship. Could the Russian star once again be the catalyst behind The Ring General's title loss?

Gunther is set to defend his IC title against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, there have been murmurs of Dragunov being called up to the WWE main roster. Since he dismissed the possibility of aligning with Imperium on RAW, Dragunov can reignite his feud with the faction's leader on August 5.

Given their intense history, it would be interesting to see if Ilja Dragunov debuts at The Biggest Event of the Summer, costing Gunther his title. He could interfere in the championship bout to assist McIntyre in scoring a victory over The Ring General. A potential loss against The Scottish Warrior would also end Gunther's undefeated streak on WWE's main roster.

SummerSlam has a history of producing shocking debuts and returns. Hence, it could be the perfect occasion for Ilja Dragunov's arrival on the main roster.

Gunther is not the only WWE star who needs to be cautious at SummerSlam 2023

At WrestleMania 39, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Gunther competed in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior have taken shots at each other in and out of the ring.

Their savage banters have involved mocking each other's age, matches, and in-ring skills. Earlier this month, McIntyre reflected on his WrestleMania 39 match, hinting that he still has unfinished business with Sheamus. Drew McIntyre needs to keep a watchful eye on the possibility of his real-life friend costing him a potential title win in Detroit.

Imperium was feuding with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on RAW until recently. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions found an ally in Matt Riddle to take down the trio. The heel faction may now have to deal with new enemies if McIntyre and Dragunov join forces at SummerSlam.