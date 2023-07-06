Drew McIntyre still has unfinished business with multi-time WWE champion 

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE at Money in the Bank and straight away resumed his rivalry with Gunther, which began on the Road to WrestleMania 39. The Scotsman is likely on a collision course with the Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam.

Looking back at their triple threat match at WrestleMania 39, McIntyre called it one of his favorites owing to the live reaction from the crowd in Inglewood, California. However, The Scottish Warrior says it's his issues with Sheamus that kept him from winning the title.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre revealed that because both he and Sheamus were a tag team before chasing the singles title, The Celtic Warrior was always distracted with him. In the closing moments of the match at The Show of Shows, Gunther pinned McIntyre after hitting a powerbomb on Sheamus.

"Sheamus and I maybe got carried away with the whole personal issue, and forgot about the undefeated Austrian outside the ring, as we had ourselves a 15 minute WrestleMania match, forgot about him. Gunther slid in, took advantage of it, as he should have. Took advantage of the personal situation," McIntyre said on The Bump. [55:59-56:10]

Drew McIntyre further broke character and called his "good friend" Sheamus the "biggest ginger, palest troll in the world" for constantly poking fun at him on social media.

Drew McIntyre wanted cinematic match with WWE Hall of Famer

In 2009, Drew McIntyre won the Intercontinental Championship in December, just a few months after making his WWE debut. The Scotsman faced The Undertaker on the Road to WrestleMania 26 during this time.

They locked horns again in 2019 when Roman Reigns and Taker took on McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes earlier this year, Drew McIntyre called out The Phenom to come out of retirement for a cinematic match against him:

“Come on mate [Undertaker], you can do it, we’ll do one of these cinematic matches if you want, but I know you could do it if you wanted to.”

Drew McIntyre's WWE return is a welcome disruption to the RAW roster. From Seth Rollins to reigniting rivalry with an old tag team partner, The Scottish Warrior has plenty of fresh feuds ahead of him on the red brand.

