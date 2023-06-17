Cody Rhodes' next challenger could be 38-year-old who shared a title reign with him 13 years ago, WWE Universe opines

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has remained hot as ever among the fanbase since WrestleMania 39. At this point, the company is seemingly simply stalling the inevitable sequel to Reigns vs. Rhodes.

The American Nightmare's feud with WWE's all-timer Brock Lesnar is a bit of a hit-and-miss, but the people care almost unanimously for the 2023 Royal Rumble winner. That's what ultimately matters for the company as they continue to book him as the top babyface.

On that note, where does Cody Rhodes go after his feud with Brock Lesnar draws to a close?

Their rumored feud-ending match is expected to happen at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly negotiating a deal with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes needs to happen at some point.

They both reinvented themselves before returning to WWE.

The history is there.



They both reinvented themselves before returning to WWE.



The history is there. Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes needs to happen at some point.They both reinvented themselves before returning to WWE.The history is there. https://t.co/LrljaSmSGU

Both Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre held WWE's Tag Team Championship in 2010. The duo captured the belts at Night Of Champions in a Tag Team Turmoil, only to drop it to John Cena and David Otunga at Bragging Rights a month later, before parting ways.

Here are some fan reactions to a future showdown between the two:

GlycoPlex @GlycoPlex_05 @ProWFinesse If you think about it, Drew should be currently feuding with Cody, not Brock. Man was very entitled when it came to a opportunity for Gunther’s title at WM. That ego could have carried over to him turning on Cody, in thinking he just gets everything handed to him. @ProWFinesse If you think about it, Drew should be currently feuding with Cody, not Brock. Man was very entitled when it came to a opportunity for Gunther’s title at WM. That ego could have carried over to him turning on Cody, in thinking he just gets everything handed to him.

Starlight_Tales97 @MazzellaVinny @ProWFinesse I would love to see it as a final challenge for Cody before he inevitably faces Roman again. I don't think Drew needs to turn heel for this to work. He could still be a baby face and should be a baby face when he returns imo. @ProWFinesse I would love to see it as a final challenge for Cody before he inevitably faces Roman again. I don't think Drew needs to turn heel for this to work. He could still be a baby face and should be a baby face when he returns imo.

Savo Babicic @TheOneIn1000000 @ProWFinesse Did u know that Otunga And Cena beat Drew and Cody for tag titles at Bragging Rights 2010. That's so random lol @ProWFinesse Did u know that Otunga And Cena beat Drew and Cody for tag titles at Bragging Rights 2010. That's so random lol https://t.co/uNmOlVA4me

Some fans believe Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes is a WrestleMania main event-worthy match, with some even saying that the bout could headline next year for the World Heavyweight Championship.

SmackDown star asserts Drew McIntyre will be back on WWE TV

Speculation of The Scotsman parting ways with the global juggernaut company and moving to another wrestling promotion was put to rest with plenty of reports surfacing online about Drew McIntyre's return.

He has been announced as the ambassador for the company in the upcoming Special Olympic World Games in Berlin.

Ridge Holland recently revealed to Cultaholic Wrestling that the fans have not seen the last of Drew McIntyre:

"He's fine, Drew's fine. Yeah, he is probably in the gym as we speak, lifting two cows. He is fine; Drew is good. I don't know for sure, I don't know anything. But I think whether it is a month from now, two months from now, or three months from now, you will see Drew McIntyre back in WWE."

WWE Creative wants Drew McIntyre back in the storylines by Money in the Bank.

They had meetings last week to discuss ideas for his comeback

PWInsider



They had meetings last week to discuss ideas for his comeback



PWInsider WWE Creative wants Drew McIntyre back in the storylines by Money in the Bank.They had meetings last week to discuss ideas for his comebackPWInsider https://t.co/GUwN41lyiM

With a new stomping ground for The Scotsman, there are a plethora of top names he could go after upon return. From reigniting his feud with Gunther prior to taking a hiatus, to challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Or could he immediately go after his former tag team partner Cody Rhodes?

Should Triple H book Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes upon The Scotsman's return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

