WWE reportedly have a date in mind for Drew McIntyre’s TV return

Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was last seen at WrestleMania 39. Despite being among the few absent stars drafted during the 2023 Draft, the Scotsman has not appeared on Monday Night RAW, his new stomping ground.

The word on the rumor mill is that both the company and McIntyre need to agree regarding his creative direction on WWE programming.

PWInsider has reported that WWE wants Drew McIntyre in time for the Money in the Bank 2023 weekend. The company is seemingly working on creative ideas to reintroduce The Scottish Warrior.

"There has been a push within WWE creative to have McIntyre back into the storyline mix by Money in the Bank weekend in London. Given his status as one of the company’s top European stars, that makes the most sense. We are told there were meetings last week regarding pitches for McIntyre’s return as he hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 39 and was drafted to Monday Night RAW in the weeks after." [H/T: PWInsider via Ringside News]

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins was a rumored bout when Triple H unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship. The former could even reignite his rivalry with Gunther upon his rumored comeback. The Ring General is also now a member of the red brand, making this program a possibility.

Drew McIntyre wanted to face 14-time WWE world champion at WrestleMania

During an interview with TalkSPORT last year, McIntyre revealed that Triple H was one of his dream opponents for The Show of Shows. It's no secret that The Game is a fan of McIntyre. But the latter was keen on knowing the story for the two to get in the ring and wrestle.

"I pitched at every opportunity I could. How about us at WrestleMania? ‘What’s the story?’ [Triple H said] And I’d say, ‘What’s the story? We’ll figure it out, but what about you and me at WrestleMania?’ How awesome would that be?" Drew McIntyre stated. [H/T: TalkSPORT]

Furthermore, McIntyre also expressed his desire to bring back the European Championship in WWE. With plenty of scenarios and options for the creative team, The Scotsman's impending return could significantly impact Money in the Bank 2023. More importantly, fans hope to see Drew McIntyre back in action soon.

