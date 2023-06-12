Potential reason why Drew McIntyre is yet to return to WWE TV

It's been over two months since Drew McIntyre was seen on WWE TV, with rumors suggesting he was looking to negotiate a new deal with the company.

According to a report by PWInsider, the situation surrounding Drew McIntyre hasn't changed, and it seems he is yet to sign a new deal. The update is that McIntyre and the company are now in discussions regarding his creative direction.

The report suggested that there is a belief that McIntyre won't return to WWE until the company can agree on how he will be used moving forward.

McIntyre was a main event-level star on WWE SmackDown and was drafted to Monday Night RAW despite being absent from the company for several weeks.

Will Drew McIntyre be a challenger for Seth Rollins upon his WWE return?

Seth Rollins secured the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions last month, and the introduction of the new title has given RAW a huge boost.

Several stars could step up to challenge Rollins, but McIntyre could be another huge test, especially if he makes his WWE return as a heel.

McIntyre is a popular star, but he would find it hard to compete with the popularity of Seth Rollins. The latter has become one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest star, on the red brand.

That being said, heel McIntyre on RAW feuding with Rollins could push the title to a level that WWE is hoping for heading into SummerSlam 2023. Fans will have to wait and see if The Scottish Warrior re-signs with the company before The Biggest Party of the Summer in August.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will make his return to WWE RAW as a heel and challenge Seth Rollins for the world championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

