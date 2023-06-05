There is only one superstar in WWE today that should retire Brock Lesnar, and it's not Gunther

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is a rare breed. There is only one Beast Incarnate. While his wrestling contests in the last decade have been more or less a mixed bag, the aura, legitimacy, and star power he brings to the table are undeniable.

The ex-UFC star recently discussed retirement with fellow contemporary Daniel Cormier. He extensively spoke about when he competed at WrestleMania during the pandemic. According to The Beast, he had quietly ended his career at the time. Had this moment been a full stop to the veteran's legendary career, his final opponent would have been Drew McIntyre.

Whilst that proved not to be the case, with him returning at SummerSlam 2021, Brock Lesnar once again almost walked out of the global juggernaut company for good following Vince McMahon's retirement in June 2022.

But this was also not the end for either of them. The Beast resurfaced for a feud-ending match against Roman Reigns, while McMahon returned earlier this year.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H confirms Brock Lesnar almost walked out after Vince McMahon’s retirement Triple H confirms Brock Lesnar almost walked out after Vince McMahon’s retirement https://t.co/Cg5G5QQ1eR

The Scotsman and Lesnar wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 36, and prior to it had a standout moment at the Royal Rumble in the same year. Unfortunately, their bout left a lot to be desired.

This had nothing to do with their capabilities or the match itself. But the fact that they worked a contest that was less than five minutes – over the WWE Championship, no less – did not help matters. Throw in the aspect of wrestling in an empty arena, and it would not have been a memorable end to his career.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Drew McIntyre wants to face Brock Lesnar in front of WWE fans Drew McIntyre wants to face Brock Lesnar in front of WWE fans 🔥 https://t.co/KXqf7SzMzX

There aren't many viable options in the current roster. Roman Reigns makes a lot of sense, but who really wants another match between those two?

Gunther is a logical choice, and probably a great one, too. But Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar have history. The two have an incomplete story to finish. The Scotsman is a worthy contender to end The Cowboy's legendary career.

Another Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre WrestleMania main event, perhaps in Philadelphia, is the right way to go.

Will Brock Lesnar call it a career in 2024 at WWE's biggest show of the year?

As heartbreaking as it is, Brock Lesnar may be in his final year as a WWE Superstar. Earlier, it was reported that the 10-time world champion has signed up for another year. During this time, the ex-UFC star will compete in five contests.

Currently embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes, the two could have a final showdown this summer. That's three of his remaining bouts. While things may change and Brock may sign a new contract, as of this writing, WrestleMania 40 could very well be his last.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC What are some Brock Lesnar dream matches you hope to see? 🤔 What are some Brock Lesnar dream matches you hope to see? 🤔 https://t.co/inEkgDu3zf

Meanwhile, fans are clamoring for the inevitable clash between Brock Lesnar and Gunther. The WWE Universe wants the ex-UFC mauler to hunt for the IC title, one that he has never held before, at SummerSlam. Read more here.

Who should retire Brock Lesnar? Is Gunther's potential "next big thing" story the right way to end the 45-year-old veteran's in-ring career? Sound off in the comments section below.

