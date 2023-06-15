WWE Superstar drops major hint on Drew McIntyre's return 

Former world champion Drew McIntyre has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 39, and Ridge Holland has shared an exciting update on the RAW Superstar.

The Scottish Warrior last competed at WrestleMania when he locked horns with Sheamus and Gunther in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General retained his gold while Sheamus and McIntyre hugged each other in the ring, raising speculations over the latter's future in the company.

Backstage reports claimed McIntyre's contract with WWE was about to end, and the two were negotiating a new deal. During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Holland was asked about The Scottish Warrior, and the Brawling Brutes member shared a wholesome update.

Holland said McIntyre was doing good and would probably be in the gym. He also stated that while he doesn't know the exact timeframe, fans will undoubtedly see The Scottish Warrior back in WWE. He was quoted as saying:

"He's fine, Drew's fine. Yeah, he is probably in the gym as we speak, lifting two cows. He is fine; Drew is good. I don't know for sure, I don't know anything. But I think whether it is a month from now, two months from now, or three months from now, you will see Drew McIntyre back in WWE." [7:15 - 7:40]

As of this writing, there are no concrete reports on Drew McIntyre extending his contract with WWE. However, he was recently announced to appear at a social event on behalf of the company. Holland's prediction further indicates The Scottish Warrior will be back on RAW as he was drafted to the red brand earlier this year.

WWE is reportedly planning a massive return for Drew McIntyre around MITB 2023

Recent reports have claimed that the WWE creative wants to bring Drew McIntyre back into the mix by the Money in the Bank weekend. He is one of the biggest European superstars in the company and would be immensely over with the crowd in London. PWInsider shared an update on McIntyre's potential return at MITB 2023 and said:

"There has been a push within WWE creative to have McIntyre back into the storyline mix by [the] Money in the Bank weekend in London. Given his status as one of the company’s top European stars, that makes the most sense. We are told there were meetings last week regarding pitches for McIntyre’s return as he hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 39 and was drafted to Monday Night RAW in the weeks after." [H/T: PWInsider via Ringside News]

One spot remains in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and several have speculated that McIntyre could make a surprise return as the sixth contender in the bout.

