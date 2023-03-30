Former WWE Champion calls out The Undertaker for one more match

WrestleMania season is a time for huge WWE matches, with The Undertaker recently being issued a challenge by SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre.

The Deadman officially retired from in-ring competition at Survivor Series 2020 following a remarkable career. He was then inducted into the Hall of Fame in his home state of Texas last April, with fans and fellow stars thanking him for more than 30 years of commitment to the wrestling business.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Drew McIntyre called out The Phenom for a one-on-one match. The two stars first faced off in 2010 on SmackDown, which saw 'Taker emerge victorious.

“Come on mate [Undertaker], you can do it, we’ll do one of these cinematic matches if you want, but I know you could do it if you wanted to.” (From 30:57 to 31:06)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Undertaker's final bout took place in front of no fans against AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. Despite the restrictions, the two stars put on a stellar show in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Will The Undertaker be at WrestleMania 39?

This weekend, WWE will air its biggest premium live event of the year, WrestleMania 39. The high-profile show will emanate live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

According to a recent report from PWInsider Elite, The Phenom and multiple other WWE legends, including 'Taker's on-screen brother, Kane, will be in the City of Angels this weekend for The Show of Shows.

The Deadman is arguably one of the greatest WrestleMania performers of all time, having defeated top stars such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena, Batista, and Edge at the event.

