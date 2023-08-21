Former champion says WWE releasing him was "the best decision they made" for him

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Alexander Wolfe has opened up about his release from WWE.

The 36-year-old wrestler joined the pro wrestling juggernaut in 2015 and was one of the founding members of SAnitY. The faction competed mostly in NXT, and they were separated after moving up to the main roster. In June 2021, Wolfe was released from his contract alongside numerous other talents due to budget cuts.

During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Alexander Wolfe shared that he questioned himself about his release when he was let go. The star believes that he would've done the same thing if he were in WWE's position.

"When I got released, I kind of reviewed myself and asked myself why because you can blame everybody but you should ask yourself am I the reason? And I clearly saw me or in the picture, and I was kind of like, 'Yeah, I would release myself because I got a little bit cocky, I was full of myself, I was not in great shape and everything.' My working attitude could have been better and everything."

He added:

"And a lot of the times it's kind of like okay, which [performer] can we let go, who's replaceable, who's not worth the investment right now then. I was one of the guys from those many releases. But in general, I thought career-wise was the best decision they made for me because I would never went off [sic] because, again, the money was good, and it was comfortable sitting in the house and having the so-called f*** you money." [26:27 - 27:50]

Alexander Wolfe is a former member of WWE faction Imperium

Popular Monday Night RAW faction Imperium comprises Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and the leader Gunther. However, they weren't the only members of the group. In NXT UK, Alexander Wolfe was also a part of the heelish faction.

When Imperium appeared on WWE RAW for the first time, Wolfe was also there with the group. However, he was kicked out of the stable before he parted ways with the company. He currently competes in German Wrestling Federation and is the reigning GWF World Champion.

Do you miss Alexander Wolfe in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

