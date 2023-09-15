Former champion set to attack John Cena on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

John Cena will return on Friday Night SmackDown this week after competing at the Superstar Spectacle in India last week. Cena's appearance on the blue brand is one of the many appearances he will make over the following weeks. Naturally, being able to watch Cena back in WWE has gotten fans excited.

The Stamford-based promotion can double this excitement by booking John Cena in a segment that could lead to a great rivalry. This week on SmackDown, he will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. This segment is expected to be interesting, considering the two men have a history.

However, along with Waller, the 16-time world champion also shared history with the former's new friend and partner, Austin Theory. Hence, WWE could explore an angle where the host of The Grayson Waller Effect can take a shot at Cena, and Theory could then attack him.

If WWE goes with this, it will help them build young talents like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, as it might lead to a tag team match and a great feud. While this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to go with something like that.

John Cena sends a message ahead of his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect

At Money in the Bank 2023, John Cena returned to WWE and surprised fans in London and the world over.

Upon his return at MITB, Cena delivered a promo, which was interrupted by Grayson Waller. This later became a physical altercation as Cena gave an Attitude Adjustment to the Aussie.

Since this event transpired, John Cena and Grayson Waller have not met. This week on SmackDown, when the 16-time world champion appears on Waller's show, it will be interesting to see the segment between them.

Ahead of the show, Cena has already sent a message.

"DON’T MISS #Smackdown tomorrow night in Denver! I’m honored to be on the @GraysonWWE Effect and whatever happens….I can’t wait to C what you have to say! @WWEonFox @WWE," he wrote.

Check out The Leader of Cenation's tweet below:

While many things could take place when Cena and Waller are together in the same ring, a rivalry between the two will be good to see. Because, like he did for Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, John Cena could also help give Grayson Waller a major push.