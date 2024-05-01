Former champion teases heel turn following major loss this week; WWE needs to capitalize on it

The second week of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' aired on the USA Network and the main event was an interesting one. Natalya battled Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match that left fans buzzing. There was also a lot of intrigue thanks to a tweet that went out post-match.

Natalya lost, as fans have come to expect of late, and she then made a statement noting that she's hungry, talented, and ambitious. The Queen of Harts went on to say she wanted to prove it. While the tone could come across as motivational, it may also be pointing towards a heel turn.

If Natalya is indeed adding a heel slant to her character, WWE would be smart to showcase it. There are a few reasons why the company needs to capitalize on this potential turn, including her high quality work, a top champion's need for new opponents, and the possibility of a new tag team forming.

She is known for her work and WWE needs to showcase it

Natalya isn't completely wrong in her self assessment. When it comes to in-ring work, fans and wrestlers alike believe The Queen of Harts is one of the best to ever do it. If that is indeed true, it makes WWE's unwillingness to showcase Natalya all the more surprising.

The fact that Natalya doesn't get much match time to show her value is strange and could go further in pushing a potential heel turn. WWE could start giving the former champion more ring time, which in turn would justify her heel turn and potentially improve the product in the process.

They could capitalize on this by having Natalya challenge Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is on top of the mountain in WWE. She is the Women's World Champion after winning a Battle Royal for the prized title just a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. Natalya's new attitude could potentially lead to the two women clashing.

Becky and The Queen Of Harts have fought before in the sports entertainment juggernaut, but another bout seems feasible. If Natalya is tired of being overlooked and underrated, stepping up to The Man as a heel would be the best way to immediately capture the spotlight. Triple H and company officials should capitalize on this turn with a major title feud.

Carmella showed support for Natalya

Natalya turning heel certainly feels possible, especially after another notorious villain spoke out publicly in favor of The Queen of Harts. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently put out a post on the X platform highly praising the veteran.

Carmella noted that people need to put respect on her name and that beyond just being talented, Natalya always gives back. Could the two be forming a tag team when The Princess of Staten Island is able to return?

Regardless, if Natalya is indeed turning heel, Triple H and company officials could capitalize on it by putting her in the title picture, showcasing her more, and even forming an alliance with another despised superstar.