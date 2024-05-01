Who is Lola Vice? Meet the WWE star taking over NXT

The WWE Universe recently was bombarded with the news of NXT Superstar Lola Vice defeating Natalya at Night Two of NXT Spring Breakin' 2024. The 25-year-old developmental wrestler faced The Queen of Harts in an Underground Match on April 30, 2024, to secure a big win over the WWE veteran. Vice recently arrived in WWE leaving her MMA career behind and is a youngster to look out for. Here is all you need to know about the developmental brand’s newest top woman.

Lola Vice is a Cuban-American athlete who joined WWE in 2022. She hails from the city of Miami, Florida, and has previously trained with the Top American Team. She was a flyweight competitor in the MMA World and fought at the Bellator Mixed Martial Arts promotion. Vice holds a 4-1 record and has secured two of her victories via KO/TKO.

Lola Vice continued her TKO tradition in her Underground Match and defeated Natalya with a TKO finish as well. Tensions were already simmering between both superstars, the breaking point of which resulted in them settling for this hard-hitting match. Vice was accompanied to the NXT Spring Breakin' venue by Shayna Baszler and Natalya had arrived with Karmen Petrovic.

Lola Vice and Natalya engaged in a series of hard-hitting kicks and punches. The fight between the two spilled over to the ringside, giving the audience a closer look at the action. The two-time WWE Women’s Champ almost won the match as she secured Vice in a submission hold. However, Baszler locked Petrovic in a submission hold at ringside as well, causing a distraction.

When Natalya returned to the squared circle after helping her partner, Vice leapt at the small window of opportunity. A big and heavy chop followed by several blows knocked Natalya out, giving the youngster a major win over a highly experienced fighter. This also makes Vice the first-ever winner of an NXT Spring Breakin' Underground Match. Interestingly, the 25-year-old had received the support of another new WWE Superstar before her match.

When Lola Vice received a cheer from Jade Cargill

Lola Vice had been creating a lot of social media hype for her match with Natalya. One of her tweets had called Natalya out on X, where she promised to break the WWE veteran in the Underground Match. Responding to the tweet, Jade Cargill wrote an encouraging message before the April 30 match.

“That’s it!” worte Cargill.

Vice later replied to Cargill’s tweet with three butterfly emojis and accepted her well wishes. While Vice defeated Natalya tonight, she said she was still not done after the match. She questioned what she should have done in a situation where her friend was getting needlessly attacked. It is yet to be confirmed if both of these women will clash again.