Former champion turns heel, title change, and more - 4 possible finishes for Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 is approaching rapidly. The extravaganza in Philadelphia is set to be the company's biggest show of the year and as per the promotion's admission, the biggest in the company's history. The 40th edition of The Show of Shows will be taking place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7 live from the City of Brotherly Love. Over 60,000 fans are expected to attend each night, meaning over 120,000 tickets have been distributed for the show.

There are numerous big-time matches on the card, most of which had builds that have captured the imagination of the audience. One of the most exciting and intriguing stories of all has been the Damage CTRL saga.

Bayley created the stable, but she was removed from the group after winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Now she will go one-on-one against WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY at the biggest event of the year.

While Bayley is a phenomenal performer and a sentimental favorite, IYO is equally talented. This leads to many asking who will walk away from the big event with the title around their waist.

Below are four possible finishes for Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. IYO SKY could shockingly win cleanly

IYO SKY first won the prized WWE Women's Championship last year. At Money in the Bank in London, SKY managed to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and earned a guaranteed title opportunity. She then went on to cash in the briefcase at SummerSlam.

In the eight months or so since then, SKY has managed to successfully defend her title against several formidable challengers who have come her way. This includes Bianca Belair, Asuka, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, and Michin. While she had help from Damage CTRL at times, SKY also proved how deadly she could be in the ring.

When Bayley and The Genius of The Sky clash at WWE WrestleMania 40, the latter may once again prove her abilities by defeating The Role Model cleanly. If she hits the Over The Moonsault, even somebody as talented as Bayley will struggle to kick out. It may truly be SKY's era.

#3. Bayley could win the WWE Women's Championship

Bayley has had a lot of success in WWE. While she may not have the high numbers of Charlotte Flair, The Role Model is one of the most decorated performers in the history of the company.

The Role Model has managed to hold the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, and SmackDown Women's Championship. Bayley is also a former multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, a Royal Rumble Match winner and she even won the Women's Money in the Bank.

She is as good as anybody in the history of the women's division and Bayley may prove that at WrestleMania. If she hits the Rose Plant DDT or the Bayley-to-Belly, she could then pin The Genius of The Sky and win the world title yet again. Doing so without cheating would truly prove how skilled a performer she is.

#2. Damage CTRL could interfere and cost Bayley the win

Bayley was the one who first created the Damage CTRL faction. The group debuted at WWE SummerSlam 2022 upon The Role Model returning from injury. She was joined by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Over time, Bayley began getting greedy as the leader and both Kai and SKY showed obvious frustrations with The Role Model. Once Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the fold, it seemed like a matter of time before they would boot the former SmackDown Women's Champion. This is exactly what happened.

After almost two years of having the numbers gain in her favor, Bayley will now face off against the stable she created. Unfortunately, it could prove to be too much for her. There's a chance Kairi, Asuka, and Dakota will interfere in the match. A distraction or a strike out of nowhere is enough to let IYO SKY pick up a quick pin.

#1. Bianca Belair could turn heel and help IYO SKY

Bayley using the numbers advantage for almost two years was trouble for a lot of performers. Michin, Zelina Vega, and Becky Lynch were some female stars who regularly faced the wrath of the dangerous WWE faction.

No performer faced it quite like Bianca Belair, however. Bayley's WWE stable debuted by targeting Bianca and continued to do so off and on for the next year and a half. As a result, The EST doesn't feel sympathy for Bayley and openly shows contempt when discussing The Role Model with Naomi.

This side of Belair may be justified, but it could send her down a dark path. When Bayley and IYO SKY clash at WrestleMania, there's a chance that The EST will shockingly interfere, turn heel, and cost Bayley the win. This could be to make sure The Role Model doesn't end up on top when Bianca struggled against the stable for so long.

