Former Champion who was out due to sickness advertised to return on SmackDown for big segment

Friday night SmackDown

This week's SmackDown has a solid line-up for the fans and it could be a great show. The nWo will be making a return to be part of 'A moment of Bliss', where Alexa Bliss will talk to the legendary Superstars ahead of their HOF induction.

However, it looks like Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac are not the only Superstars who will be making a return on the segment, as former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross will also be returning as per advertisements.

Nikki Cross' husband Killian Dane had revealed that the reason Cross had been absent from the Blue brand was because she was really sick and he's been constantly taking care of her.

Alexa Bliss had the Bella Twins as part of her talk show segment last week, who will also be joining the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020 along with nWo, JBL, British Bulldog and Batista.

It will be interesting to see if any other HOF inductees will be making an appearance on 'A moment of Bliss' before getting inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have held the Women's Tag Team Championship in the past, and we hope that this unlikely duo gets another shot at the title soon.