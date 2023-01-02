Former champion to win the 2023 Royal Rumble, betray recently returned friend - 5 possible directions for WWE's Liv Morgan in 2023

2022 was a great year for many WWE Superstars, but few had a better year than Liv Morgan. She started 2022 off in a major spot challenging Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. While she came up short, Morgan made a name for herself and proved she can hang with top stars.

From there, Morgan teamed up with Rhea Ripley, competed at WrestleMania, and later even teamed up with AJ Styles & Finn Balor. However, her career truly skyrocketed at Money in the Bank when she won the briefcase and cashed it that night on Ronda Rousey.

Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and then walked into both SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle as the top female champion of the blue brand. Her year was incredible, and she even said as much in a tweet.

You can check out the tweet below:

I hope everyone has an amazing and safe night tonight 2022 was the best year of my whole entire life, here's to an even better New Year for all of us 🖤

After an incredible 2022, all eyes are on what Liv Morgan will do in 2023. How will her career look under a full calendar year of being booked by the Triple H regime?

Below are five possible directions for WWE's Liv Morgan in 2023.

#5. Liv may turn up her extreme character in the new year

Liv Morgan evolved a lot throughout 2022. She started the year off as a likable underdog babyface who just wanted to prove she belonged in the ring. Over time, she not only proved her mettle but also began to show a more fierce side of herself.

This was turned up some during her rivalry with Ronda Rousey heading into Extreme Rules. In the weeks leading up to it and in the aftermath, Morgan has regularly used weapons, including chairs, kendo sticks, and tables, to lay waste to her rivals.

2023 may see Liv Morgan continue to push things in a hardcore direction. The new Queen of Extreme could continue to use an assortment of weapons while showing off her devil-may-care attitude.

Don't be surprised to see her battle other stars all over the arena while using whatever weapons she can get her hands on.

#4. Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan may win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan

Tegan Nox recently made her return to WWE. The British star made her big comeback on Friday Night SmackDown while Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY were attempting to gang up on Liv Morgan. Nox made the save and helped fight the group off.

Since then, Morgan and Nox have teamed up a few times on television and seemingly formed a friendship. While they failed in their pursuit of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, the two may continue chasing gold in the new year.

Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox may strike and ultimately win the tag team titles in 2023. The women's tag team division isn't stacked with many teams, so they could easily find themselves back in title contention.

If they do, this would be Morgan's first tag team title reign after being unable to win the belts alongside Riott Squad and Rhea Ripley.

#3. She could win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble Match is one of the most high-profile gimmick matches in pro wrestling. The bout is often seen as a highlight for fans, but it could mean a major opportunity for superstars.

The winner of the Royal Rumble Match can challenge any world champion of their choosing to a bout at WrestleMania.

Morgan could potentially win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. If she were to win the epic bout, she could then challenge WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Blair, or even NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at WrestleMania.

The 28-year-old could manage to make history once again, as it would be a major stepping stone in her career.

#2. Morgan may betray Tegan Nox

Liv Moran has a dark side

As noted, Tegan Nox returned to WWE by saving Liv Morgan from an assault at the hands of Damage CTRL. The two have seemingly become friends since then, even if their chemistry wasn't enough to win them the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

That said, there's no guarantee that the two will remain partners going forward. In fact, they could end up having a nasty split. Tegan Nox is no stranger to this concept, given the vicious betrayal she faced on NXT at the hands of Dakota Kai.

Morgan hasn't been a heel in quite some time, but her aggressive and extreme attitude has led to some believing that she may go down that path. If a heel turn does come for the former SmackDown Women's Champion in 2023, Nox may lose another tag team partner.

#1. She could return to WWE Monday Night RAW

Bianca Belair is the RAW Women's Champion

A change of scenery can often be huge for wrestlers. Cody Rhodes became a bigger star than ever before when he jumped from AEW to WWE. Morgan moving from Monday Night RAW to Friday Night SmackDown considerably helped her career.

While the move to SmackDown helped, Morgan has since battled most of the heels on the brand. Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey have all battled the talented youngster. If she's to remain a babyface, the former women's champion will need new competition.

A move to Monday Night RAW could be the best thing for her. The brand has been loaded with new stars since she last appeared on the show, and even those who were there prior to her exit have changed and evolved. A new brand could be on the horizon for Morgan in 2023.

What do you think is in store for Liv Morgan in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

