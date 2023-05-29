Former champion to win massive bout in London - 5 Women who must be in the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Money in the Bank isn't too far away. The big-time event is set to be held at The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1st, 2023. While no card has yet been announced, two key bouts will certainly be taking place.

The epic show will host two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. One of the matches will feature male stars, while the other will highlight female superstars. Both bouts will feature wrestlers from both RAW and SmackDown.

World Wrestling Entertainment has an absolutely stacked female roster. Asuka and Rhea Ripley are currently the singles champions on the main roster, while Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre have the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles are vacant but will be decided on RAW.

This article will look at five women who should be in the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Whoever goes on to win the bout can then cash in their briefcase on any of the aforementioned champions. Who should be involved?

Below are five women who must be in the 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#5. Raquel Rodriguez may need to go solo

Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is an intimidating WWE Superstar. She's the tallest female star on the main roster and likely the strongest too. She's a former NXT Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

The powerful Texan hasn't had great luck as of late. Despite being a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, she can't seem to keep a partner. Both Aliyah and Liv Morgan suffered injuries while teaming with the powerhouse.

Given her luck in tag action, it may be wise for Raquel to be a singles star moving forward. If Triple H is a fan of Rodriguez, she could end up winning the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. From there, Raquel could win her first main roster singles title.

#4. Zelina Vega recently grew more popular

Zelina Vega has been successful in multiple roles. As a manager, she has led stars to championship gold on both the main roster and NXT. As a competitor, Zelina is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Queen's Crown winner.

The talented star recently had an incredible moment at WWE Backlash 2023. She faced SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and received a tremendous reaction from Puerto Rican fans. In general, she's been gaining momentum as part of the Latino World Order.

If the LWO wants to remain a pivotal part of television, they will need to pick up wins and be presented as stars. Zelina should be added to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to keep her momentum going. Win or lose, she'd only make the bout better.

#3. Piper Niven would make for a great base in the bout

Piper Niven

Piper Niven is one of the most underrated and imposing WWE Superstars. She first joined the company through NXT UK and the Mae Young Classic. She became a member of Monday Night RAW and competed as Doudrop beginning in 2021.

The Scottish Superstar returned to action at the 2023 Royal Rumble and dropped her Doudrop gimmick in favor of becoming Piper again. Unfortunately, she hasn't been a regular on television since.

Niven being in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match would be beneficial for multiple reasons. The most obvious is that it would give her television time and exposure. Beyond that, she can serve as a base and let the more athletic stars show off by jumping off ladders.

#2. Michin needs to be used in a more regular role

Mia Yim is another underrated WWE Superstar. She was on NXT and then RAW as Reckoning before being released on November 4, 2021. Yim was then re-hired once Triple H took over creative and Talent Relations.

Yim is currently a member of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown brand. She's part of The O.C. alongside AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. The stable hopes to make an impact on the brand moving forward, but she's been relatively inactive on television.

The Blasian Baddie being involved in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match would be a great moment for the blue-haired star. It would help give her more attention regardless of if she won or lost. Plus, Yim had a great Ladder Match on NXT, so she'd be comfortable in the bout.

#1. IYO SKY is ready for a big push in WWE

IYO SKY is one of WWE's most talented performers. The Queen of the Sky is known for her beautiful Moonsault. SKY is a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion and a former NXT Women's Champion.

The talented star recently had a major moment when she took on Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. Prior to the event and in the weeks since, she and Bayley have been having issues, which potentially hints at a split.

If the plan is for Bayley and IYO SKY to split up, the Japanese sensation becoming Ms. Money in the Bank could be a great wedge. The Role Model would inevitably be jealous of IYO's success.

Could IYO win the briefcase, feud with Bayley, then cash in on Asuka? For now, only time will tell.

