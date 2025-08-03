Former champion written off RAW? CM Punk gets revenge in France - 4 Directions WWE could take following SummerSlam Night 1

The landscape of RAW changed greatly on Night One of WWE SummerSlam. Seth Rollins returned to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk after Punk defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, while Sami Zayn did the same to Karrion Kross. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Titles.Will The Prodigy face 'Judgment' on RAW? SmackDown's offerings weren't as earth-shattering, as Tiffany Stratton retained her title against Jade Cargill.Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Jelly Roll and Randy Orton. WWE could go in the next four directions following Night One of SummerSlam.#4. The OG Bloodline could go after the challenges for the tag titles View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Judgment Day has been a focal point of RAW for the past four years. During this time, several duos from the group have won tag team titles. JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are two-time World Tag Team Champions.They made their first defense against the LWO last week. If Roman Reigns is going to stick around this time, he and Jey Uso could challenge Balor and McDonagh for the titles.The Tribal Chief had his time atop WWE for four years. He can work in the tag division or return to SmackDown if he plans to stick around afterward SummerSlam.#3. Roxanne Perez could be kicked out of The Judgment DayAre Roxanne Perez's days in The Judgment Day numbered after losing at SummerSlam? (Image Credit: WWE.com)When The Judgment Day loses gold, it usually means more tension is on the horizon. If a member is instrumental in losing a belt, they might need to prove themselves to stay in the faction.Roxanne Perez replaced the injured Liv Morgan but was pinned at SummerSlam. Finn Balor wants her around to tease Dominik Mysterio, so he's probably going to be on her side.As for Dirty Dom and Raquel Rodriguez, however, they'll want her out of the group. It could either signal Morgan's return or turn The Prodigy face.#2. Big WWE stars could be written off TV after SummerSlamLosing at a major PLE is often an excuse for a big star to take time off. Roman Reigns is the poster boy for this, as he has taken time off after each of the last two WrestleMania events. He also takes off at other points in the year.Since the next major PLE is Survivor Series: WarGames in November, he could be written off with an attack. As for Gunther, he lost the title cleanly to CM Punk.That title change could have been done so that he could recharge his batteries. If he remains active, he could turn babyface by battling Seth Rollins and his group.#1. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Gunther at Clash in Paris View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince the World Heavyweight Title changed hands twice on Night One of SummerSlam, two performers have reasons for a rematch. WWE doesn't give rematches to just anyone, unlike in the past.Some stars randomly receive them, while others have to win a match or two to earn another shot. The New Day had to face two other teams for their rematch with The Judgment Day, which they lost as LWO won.Since The Ring General lost to Punk and Punk lost to Rollins, both former champs could stay in the title picture. Gunther is popular in Europe, so he will likely be on the card for Clash in Paris. Officials could book Rollins vs. Punk vs. Gunther for the next PLE.