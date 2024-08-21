Former champions to aid Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin? Exploring the chances 

At the WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will face Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed-tag team match. While Ripley and Damian will be favorites to win the contest in Germany, involvement from The Judgment Day could hamper their night in Germany's capital.

However, if The Judgment Day interferes in the match, then Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest could be aided by former WWE champions. The former champions in question are Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. At Bash in Berlin, they could benefit from supporting Ripley and Damian.

If Jey and Sami come out and fight The Judgement Day, this would involve them in a potential rivalry with the faction. Jey and Sami could then utilize this rivalry to book themselves in a World Tag Team Championship match against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Also, by booking Jey and Sami to interfere in this match, WWE would capitalize on the popularity of these two superstars. Whenever the promotion went overseas, Jey and Sami received great reactions. Since they are not on the card for the PLE in Berlin, WWE could book them to make an appearance this way.

Wrestling legend predicts how Rhea Ripley's match at Bash in Berlin will go down

At SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley not only lost the chance of winning the Women's World Championship, but she also lost the opportunity to take revenge on Liv Morgan. However, at Bash in Berlin, Ripley will once again have the chance to take revenge on Morgan and even Dominik Mysterio.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, wrestling journalist Bill Apter suggested an angle in which Rhea Ripley pins Dominik Mysterio. While wrestling legend Teddy Long liked the idea, he presented an angle of his own. Long said:

"Nothing's too early for these people, okay [laughs]? I gotta agree with Bill there. They would like to see Rhea pin Dominik. I can see them going in that direction, but then I think Rhea almost got him, one, two, and here comes Liv for the big save right there. Now Rhea turns it around and now she goes against Liv and just starts bamming on her, maybe turn into a big four-way there, and I believe the heels are gonna go over," said Long. [From 01:49 – 02:22]

While there are many possible endings for the match at Bash in Berlin, it will be interesting to see what WWE chooses to do. Regardless of what happens, many expect this bout to be the match of the night.

