Former champions to help LA Knight retain his US Title on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential alliance

LA Knight has a tall task ahead of him this week on SmackDown. Having finally won his first singles title on the main roster, The Megastar is set to defend the United States Championship against Santos Escobar on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

With Escobar's stablemates at Legado Del Fantasma likely to interfere during the proceedings, the reigning champion could fall prey to the numbers game. Fortunately for Knight, he might find help in the form of two former champions. The stars in question are former US Champions Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews.

In recent months, the two have made the switch back to the main roster from NXT and in the process, formed quite a formidable tag team. But perhaps more importantly, they have been butting heads with Legado Del Fantasma's Angel and Berto in recent times.

Trending

Hence, if Angel and Berto try something sneaky during the US Title match between Knight and Escobar, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews come to The Megastar's rescue.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

But at this point, this is nothing more than speculation.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight recently rejected the idea of reforming a popular TNA faction

LA Knight is no doubt one of the most popular superstars on WWE's roster. However, before his run with the Stamford-based promotion, The Megastar spent a lot of time in the wider pro wrestling circuit. Most notably, he was a major player in TNA.

The SmackDown star was also a part of an incredibly popular faction known as The Rising. The group also featured Drew McIntyre, and one of the Bloodline's newest members, Tonga Loa. LA Knight was asked at Fanatics Fest about possibly reuniting the faction, and his answer was a straight-up "No!"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Knight fares in his maiden title defense this Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback