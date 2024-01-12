Former champions to plot against AJ Styles at Royal Rumble? Analyzing the likelihood

Since returning to SmackDown, AJ Styles has quickly risen to prominence. At Royal Rumble 2024, The Phenomenal One is scheduled to face Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Naturally, this is a massive opportunity for him, and he will do anything to emerge victorious. However, there is a chance that at the Premium Live Event, two former champions may cost Styles this opportunity. The former champions in question are Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Styles, Gallows, Anderson, and Mia Yim have been part of a stable named The O.C. for a while now. However, in recent times, things don't seem okay between the members of this faction. Thus, at the Royal Rumble, WWE could present an angle where the former RAW Tag Team Champions attack AJ Styles.

While the abovementioned angle is speculative, if it happens, it will allow WWE to build up an exciting feud for AJ Styles leading up to WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if the promotion does something similar or whether he wins his third world championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

SmackDown Star confident AJ Styles will win at Royal Rumble

No one in modern wrestling has had a streak like Roman Reigns. While he has already surpassed 1000+ days as champion, many believe he will remain so for even longer. This is why people believe AJ won't win at Royal Rumble 2024.

However, as per SmackDown star Mia Yim, Styles will be victorious at the Royal Rumble. While appearing on WWE's The Bump, she mentioned rooting for The Phenomenal One.

"Well, I'm a ride-or-die AJ so I am rooting for him. Regardless of what the percentage rate is of him winning, to me, he's going to win. I respect the other men... Maybe not The Bloodline. But, at the end of the day, AJ is going to win, and I know he is going to be a champion again soon," affirmed Mia Yim.

While the path to winning a championship won't be easy, if there is anyone who can pull it off, it has to be AJ Styles. Over the years, he has wrestled in various promotions and gained considerable experience. Hence, it will be interesting to see what he does at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

