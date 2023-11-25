Former champions to revisit rivalry at WrestleMania 40 following SmackDown events?

Even though WrestleMania 40 is set to take place next year, there is plenty of hype around the event. After all, the premium live event is considered to be wrestling's grandest stage. While fans are all set to witness the event next year, it seems WWE has also begun planning feuds for the massive event.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE might have teased a match between former champions at WrestleMania 40. The former champions in question are Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Initially, Lynch and Flair were involved in a backstage argument, which was calmed down by Bianca Belair.

While both women moved on from the argument to face Asuka and Bayley, what happened during the match is something that might lead to a match between the two stars at WrestleMania 40. During the contest, Lynch was close to securing the victory. However, Asuka received a Spear from Charlotte that broke Lynch’s cover, and the two women began arguing in the ring.

This led to Bayley getting a roll-up on Lynch and registering a victory. While the incident might seem small, WWE could book an angle where Lynch or Flair could cost their team at Survivor Series 2023, which could result in a feud between the two stars leading up to WrestleMania 40.

The Rock's status for WrestleMania 40 revealed

During an interview with Pat McAfee, The Rock mentioned a match between him and Roman Reigns was in the works for WrestleMania 40. Ever since The Brahma Bull mentioned this, fans went crazy about a potential match between the two at WrestleMania 40.

Recently, a report from Dave Meltzer revealed The Rock's status for the upcoming event. As per the wrestling journalist, he has heard nothing about a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, he also added that if The People's Champion wishes to appear at the event, he could not imagine WWE not going ahead with it.

Meltzer also added that The Rock would not appear at WrestleMania because he wanted the event to take place in Los Angeles. But instead, the event is set to take place in Philadelphia. However, given the good relations between The Rock and WWE, it won’t be a surprise to see him make an appearance at the event after all.

If The Great One does not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, then the likeliness of a match between the latter and Cody Rhodes increases. At WrestleMania 39, the duo faced each other in a match enjoyed by many. However, at the time, Rhodes was unable to finish the story. Hence, WWE could book The American Nightmare to win his first world title this time.

