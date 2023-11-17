Details emerge on The Rock's appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40 - Reports

The latest reports have unveiled information about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's possible presence at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull recently made a huge return to Friday Night SmackDown, leaving fans shocked. Johnson was involved in a segment featuring Pat McAfee and hitting a People's Elbow of the former United States Champion Austin Theory.

During an interview with McAfee before SmackDown's return, the former world champion revealed that WWE had plans for him to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but his schedule didn't allow that.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that so far, he has heard nothing about the idea of Reigns vs. Rock. However, if The Rock wishes to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40, Meltzer can't imagine WWE not moving forward with the idea.

He also shared that even though Cody Rhodes went on to wrestle The Bloodline leader, The Great One was the prime pick until the plans went south.

According to the wrestling journalist, the Hollywood megastar probably won't appear at WrestleMania 40 since he wanted a showdown in Los Angeles. However, doors are still open, and things can change anytime.

The Rock revealed his conversation with Nick Khan before WWE return

As mentioned earlier, Dwayne Johnson made his comeback next to Theory. Not only that, but the wrestler-turned-actor also met his former rival, John Cena, in a heartfelt backstage segment.

While speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the WWE Superstar opened up about how he took matters into his own hands, proactively contacting Nick Khan to grace an electrifying return.

"[How did that feel?] It was incredible. So, here's the crazy thing about that is we were in Boulder. I was there for College GameDay and I found out the night before that WWE SmackDown was gonna be in Denver, which is right up the road. So, I call my buddies at WWE, Nick Khan, and I said, 'Hey man, I heard SmackDown here. Can you confirm that?' He said that it is. I said, 'Good, well, The Rock is coming to SmackDown!' And I went out there and it was really an incredible thing," he said.

Check out the full video below:

Only time will tell what World Wrestling Entertainment has in its arsenal for The Brahma Bull to potentially dethrone his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

