Former champions rumored to return, released stars - 4 duos that could boost WWE's tag team division

WWE's tag team scene is in an interesting spot. For now, the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles are unified, which means the champions can go to both brands to defend their gold.

Due to both shows having just one set of champions, neither division is being particularly fleshed out despite a lot of talented teams being available already. Plus, the former champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, did defeat most of the top duos recently.

The talented Canadians lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Granted, it took the other two members of The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh to create the title change, but regardless, new champions lead the scene.

Still, with The Usos broken up, Alpha Academy focusing on solo endeavors, and not much focus on the division as a whole, the company could use some fresh teams to shake things up. This article will look at duos who could re-form or be brought back to the company, which could boost the tag team division.

Below are four duos that could boost WWE's tag team division.

#4. DIY could and should re-form

DIY, also known as Do It Yourself, was a beloved tag team on WWE NXT. DIY composed of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The pair joined the promotion as an unlikely tandem but went on to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

The duo eventually had a brutal breakup and a feud that dominated the brand. Johnny and Tommaso both went on to win the NXT Championship. After splitting up and feuding, they ultimately went their separate ways. Now, however, both men are part of WWE RAW.

Given that both men are on the red brand, the pair reuniting makes a lot of sense. The seeds may have also been planted both on TV and social media. Ciampa went to talk to Adam Pearce about something during Monday Night RAW.

Was it regarding the return of Johnny and DIY? For now, only time will tell. Either way, they'd freshen up the division considerably.

#3. The Colons could return to WWE alongside Carlito

Carlito is a popular star who first debuted for WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era. For years, he was part of the promotion and won the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Titles.

The cool superstar has reportedly re-signed with WWE and will be returning to television soon. While it isn't yet clear what his creative direction will be, an interesting twist could have his brother Primo and cousin Epico return, too.

Primo and Epico are former Tag Team Champions who are young enough to have a few more good years in the promotion. Their experience would help the tag team scene, but they'd also be fresh opponents for most of the roster, making for more interesting matches.

#2. Braun Strowman and Ricochet could be champions

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Ricochet is one of WWE's most athletic superstars. He is the first man to win the main men's mid-card title on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT by having held the Intercontinental, United States, and North American Titles.

Braun Strowman, on the other hand, is one of WWE's most powerful stars. However, the former Universal Champion isn't currently throwing anybody around, as he had to take time off for neck surgery and is currently recovering.

While it isn't yet known when The Monster Of All Monsters will return to action, his impending comeback could see him and Ricochet re-form their tag team. The two had a lot of momentum in the past year. Who knows, they could finally win tag gold together.

#1. AOP is rumored to have re-signed

The Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain, also known as AOP, is a tag team that was first introduced on WWE NXT. The dominant duo eventually won the NXT Tag Team Titles before joining the main roster. They also won the RAW Tag Team Titles.

However, Akam and Rezar haven't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion for years. The pair were part of the pandemic-related budget cuts that plagued dozens of wrestlers throughout 2020, 2021, and early 2022. Thankfully, they may be on their way back to the company.

The two have been reportedly signed for quite some time and were even recently seen in Orlando, Florida. While that could mean a return to NXT, the pair could also be there to get back into ring shape or even to film vignettes. A main roster run is very possible.

