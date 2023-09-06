Update on Seth Rollins' former stablemates resurfacing on WWE television - Reports

The World Heavyweight Champion of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins, may have only made his WWE debut a decade ago, but the man has already been part of two iconic factions and a third that he led.

As "The Messiah" of the company's flagship show, Rollins led Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain in early 2020. Former United States Champion Austin Theory was also briefly a disciple of The Visionary.

While WWE released AOP during the pandemic in 2020, they were heavily rumored to have been under contract with the global juggernaut since late 2022. It's been reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Authors of Pain are currently in Orlando, Florida, ahead of the September 5 episode of NXT. Johnson describes the news as a "likely spoiler."

It remains to be seen where they would fit in today's roster. Seth Rollins, meanwhile, no longer dons the role of the "Messiah" and is on the other end of the spectrum. Monday Night Rollins rules on the top of the card as the red brand's World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins reflects on The Messiah faction in WWE

Speaking to The Mail Online, Seth Rollins weighed in on the cult leader gimmick he attempted during the pandemic. While a section of the fans enjoyed his run as one of the company's top heels, many felt otherwise, too.

The World Heavyweight Champion feels that his feud with The Mysterio Family at the time was when the stable peaked, and everything came down afterward, crash and burn.

"Oh yeah. The character of the Monday Night Messiah was very much a cult leader, very much a spiritual guide and a mentor – all those things. You look at the talent I was able to bring in under that tree, but everything just kept going sideways," Rollins recalled. [H/T: Daily Mail]

The Visionary continued:

"There were injuries and then the pandemic happened, there was talent shifting from the main roster to NXT and everything was just uncertain. Then it reached its peak with the story with Rey Mysterio and Dominik and all that and there really wasn’t anywhere else for it to go because it had been decimated throughout the year 2020."

Monday Night Rollins further added about a fantasy storyline that he would have loved to see his faction take on The Bloodline in WWE, despite their formation and disbandment happening pre-Bloodline era.

Would you like The AOP to join Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?

