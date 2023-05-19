Former foes to team up in big tag match, Intercontinental Title match - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

While WWE Network and Peacock have been offering a solid selection of programming as of late, this week has been bare-bones in terms of new content. Unfortunately, that theme will continue going into the weekend.

The week started off with the standard uploads of RAW Talk on Monday and NXT on Tuesday. RAW Talk was fresh programming, while the NXT upload was from the week prior to the most recent episode.

Wednesday featured an April edition of Monday Night RAW, plus a new episode of WWE's The Bump streamed featuring Mustafa Ali and the injured Big E, who has been inactive due to a broken neck. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on Thursday.

Five full-length programs will be added on-demand over the course of the weekend. These upcoming uploads include two shows that already aired on other platforms, a recap and interview program, and an indie show. What videos will be streaming?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown will be back with another episode this weekend. The new program will air at 10 AM EST on Saturday, May 20th.

The series features two hosts, typically Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond, breaking down the action from Friday Night SmackDown. Three exclusive interviews from the arena are also added to the program.

Last week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown is already available on-demand, but the interviews can be seen in the video above. Both Zelina Vega and AJ Styles were interviewed individually.

Additionally, LA Knight interrupted an interview with The Street Profits, which led to a bout being made for SmackDown.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two shows that recently aired will be added on-demand

Two shows that aired on other platforms will soon become available on both WWE Network and Peacock. These shows initially aired elsewhere, but thanks to streaming and broadcast exclusively, couldn't immediately be available on-demand.

WWE Main Event from May 4th, 2023, will be added on-demand on Saturday, May 20th. The program broke the usual trend of NXT stars battling RAW talent. Piper Niven and Dana Brooke clashed in the opener, while 205 Live veterans Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali clashed in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from April 21st, 2023, will be available beginning on Sunday, May 21st. The program featured Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle in a No Disqualification Match, plus Gunther defended his coveted Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods.

#2. A new wXw Wrestling show is being promoted

A new wXw Wrestling show is being promoted for WWE Network and Peacock. wXw 16 Carat Gold 2023 Night 2 is set to arrive on Saturday, May 20th. The show first took place on March 11th, 2023. Night 1 was already added on-demand two weeks ago.

The show will feature a wealth of wXw Wrestling regulars clashing, including Ava Everett, Bobby Gunns, Axel Tischer, and Masha Slamovich. Trey Miguel, Davey Richards, and AEW's Komander were also on the card.

It should be noted that while the new wXw Wrestling show is being promoted, there's a chance it won't actually be added on-demand. WWE.com was advertising wXw Ambition 2023 last Saturday, but the video never arrived.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Wendy Choo & Kelani Jordan vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, May 19th, beginning at 10 PM EST. The new episode will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers after streaming due to a two-week or so delay thanks to the promotion's ongoing deal with Hulu.

The program set to air immediately following SmackDown on FOX will feature three big matches. The main event will see Luca Crusifino battle Dante Chen. Both spend a lot of time on the NXT Level Up program but do occasionally appear on NXT TV.

Additionally, Wendy Choo and Kelani Jordan will battle Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. Jordan and Choo had a match last week, with Choo coming out on top. Lastly, Kale Dixon will clash with the undefeated Eddy Thorpe. Thorpe is yet to lose on either NXT or NXT Level Up programming.

