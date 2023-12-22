Former friends made to team up together on past SmackDown, NXT star interviewed - 6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Another week has now passed with WWE Network and Peacock continuing to add programming for fans to enjoy. The week itself was standard, with nothing of note being added now that classic content is seemingly a thing of the past.

Monday, for example, featured a new episode of RAW Talk. Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and R-Truth were some of the names featured on the show. Additionally, a week-old episode of NXT became available on-demand for other markets on Tuesday.

Wednesday continued the weekly theme of being slightly busier courtesy of both a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW and a new edition of WWE's The Bump. Alpha Academy and Drew Gulak were the in-studio guests. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

This weekend will be solid enough for new programming, as six full-length shows will be made available on-demand. This includes a new edition of This Is Awesome, a wXw Wrestling show, and other standard weekly programming. What will arrive on demand?

Below are six shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown will be returning with a new episode this week. WWE Network and Peacock will air the video beginning at around 12 PM EST on Saturday, December 23.

For those unaware, The SmackDown LowDown is the sister show to RAW Talk. Matt Camp and Megan Morant break down the action of Friday Night SmackDown with select interviews from the arena spliced into the program.

Last week's interview portion of the series can be seen in the video above. NXT's Carmelo Hayes was first to be interviewed, followed by Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim, and Shotzi. Lastly, Dragon Lee was speaking when Butch interrupted the NXT North American Champion.

#5. WWE Main Event & #4. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be available

Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair (left to right)

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. This includes Main Event, which first aired on Hulu, and SmackDown, which was first broadcast on the FOX network.

WWE Main Event from December 7, 2023, will arrive on Saturday, December 23. The show featured two matches highlighting NXT talent Apollo Crews. Apollo battled Javier Bernal in the main event. Meanwhile, Gigi Dolin and Elektra Lopez clashed in the opener.

Friday Night SmackDown from November 24, 2023, will be available on-demand on Sunday, December 24. This show was notable, as former friends-turned-enemies Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch united for a tag team match ahead of uniting at Survivor Series WarGames the following night. Kevin Owens was also on the show.

#3. A new wXw Wrestling show will air

Expand Tweet

wXw Wrestling is returning to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. More specifically, wXw World Tag Team Festival Night 3 will be added to the archives on Saturday, December 23.

The show, which originally took place on September 24, concludes the World Tag Team Festival tournament. Numerous stars of the company and from other promotions appeared on the show, including Manders, Axel Tischer, Ava Everett, Nicole Matthews, and Maggot, among others.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Javier Bernal on NXT Level Up

NXT Level Up will be returning with a new episode this week. The next episode will air on WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, December 22, beginning at 10 PM EST, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. As a reminder, the show won't be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers after initially streaming for around two weeks.

This week's show will feature three big-time bouts. This includes Brinley Reece battling the former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Additionally, the powerful Damon Kemp will battle the exciting Axiom.

The main event will be an interesting twist not typically seen on Level Up. The brash and cocky Javier Bernal is set to compete against an unknown opponent. Big Body Javi has made an open challenge. Who will accept his challenge? The fans will need to tune in to find out.

#1. This Is Awesome will return

Expand Tweet

The final entry on this list is a new episode of WWE This Is Awesome. The new video will arrive in the archives later today, on Friday, December 22. It is expected to arrive on-demand at around 10 AM EST.

This time around, the video is titled This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Wrestling Action Figures. As the title suggests, host Gregory Miller and various other WWE performers will break down some of the coolest wrestling figures since they first began being made in the 1980s. However, it is not yet clear who may appear in the episode.

Are you excited about these aforementioned shows being available on-demand? Sound off in the comments section below!