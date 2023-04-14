Former friends reunite on SmackDown, top champion interviewed - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock programming started off strong in the beginning of April. Thanks to WrestleMania weekend, a plethora of full-length programs were added to the archives and streamed live for fans to enjoy.

Unfortunately, that wealth of programming has greatly diminished in the weeks since. In fact, this is one of the most bare-bones weeks in terms of programming the platform has ever had. There is no new Original on Friday, no indie programming over the weekend, and of course, no NXT UK now that the brand has disbanded.

Monday saw a new episode of RAW Talk added on-demand while Tuesday's upload was the prior week's edition of NXT. Wednesday's upload was a new episode of The Bump featuring Indi Hartwell, Santos Escobar, and Bronson Reed. Lastly, a new edition of This Week In WWE was uploaded on Thursday.

Just four full-length programs will be added to the streaming platforms this weekend. This includes new in-ring action, two shows that recently aired elsewhere, and an analyst show highlighting the top brand in the company. What shows are set to arrive this weekend?

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will air

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown is coming to WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. The series features analysts, typically Jackie Redmond & Matt Camp, who break down the action and stories from Friday Night SmackDown.

The new episode will stream beginning at 12 PM EST on Saturday, April 15th. In addition to breaking down the events from SmackDown, the series also features interviews spliced in from WWE Superstars. The stars featured aren't yet announced and rarely are prior to the blue brand's program airing on FOX.

Last week's interviews can be seen in the video above. Megan Morant first spoke to Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The next clip saw Megan interview Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan. Lastly, she spoke with the entirety of the Judgment Day faction.

#3. WWE Main Event will be added to the archives

A recent episode of Main Event will be added to the WWE Network & Peacock archives this Saturday. More specifically, the March 30th, 2023 addition of the series will become available on-demand on Saturday, April 15th.

The series was at one-time exclusive to RAW Superstars, but over the past year or so has often featured NXT vs. RAW matches. This week's edition continued the theme of the red brand vs. the black & gold brand.

The main event of this episode saw RAW's Dana Brooke take on NXT's Elektra Lopez. Meanwhile, the opening bout featured Monday Night RAW's Dexter Lumis taking on NXT's powerful Odyssey Jones.

#2. A recent episode of SmackDown will be made available

A recent episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be added to the archives of both streaming platforms this weekend. Like with Monday Night RAW, SmackDown has a 30-day delay from initially airing on television to being made available on WWE Network & Peacock due to television-related contractual obligations.

SmackDown from March 17th, 2023 will be added to the video-on-demand archives on Sunday, April 16th. The show continued the build-up towards WrestleMania 39 while also including one of the best moments in recent TV history.

The story of the night centered around the issues between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. Cody Rhodes attempted to mediate with mixed success. By the conclusion of the show, however, the Canadian stars hugged each other to a gigantic pop from the audience.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream this weekend. The NXT B-show airs each week, albeit with some complications. Due to contractual obligations with Hulu, the program isn't added on-demand for Peacock subscribers for two and a half weeks after initially streaming. WWE Network subscribers, on the other hand, can check it out at any time after it airs.

NXT Level Up will air on both platforms at 10 PM EST on Friday, April 14th, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. Notably, Robert Stone will do commentary alongside the usual duo of Byron Saxton and Blake Howard.

The main event of this week's show will see Katana Chance & Kayden Carter take on Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez. The opening bout features Hank Walker vs. Kale Dixon. Lastly, Xyon Quinn vs. Tavion Heights will also be on the card.

