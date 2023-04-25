Former IC Champ names Cody Rhodes as his dream WWE opponent if he returns

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE's most prominent superstars since returning to the company in 2022. Matt Cardona, Rhodes' long-time friend and former co-worker, would like to face The American Nightmare if he ever makes a WWE comeback of his own.

Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, worked for WWE between 2004 and 2020. The 37-year-old won several titles during that time, including the Intercontinental and United States Championships. He now performs under his real name on the independent scene.

In a Twitter Q&A, Cardona simply replied with "Cody" when asked to reveal his dream match with anyone from the current WWE roster:

Cardona currently appears alongside former NXT Superstar Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) at independent events. Prior to aligning with De Lander, The Indy God used to work alongside his wife, current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green.

It looked at one stage as though Cardona might return on the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of RAW on April 3. However, after multiple social media teases, he did not feature on the show.

Twitter reacts to the possibility of Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Cardona

Between 2010 and 2014, Cody Rhodes crossed paths with Matt Cardona's Zack Ryder character sporadically on WWE television. They also joined forces in AEW to defeat Alex Reynolds and John Silver on the August 5, 2020, episode of Dynamite.

One Twitter user urged WWE to rehire Cardona and book him against Rhodes in a WrestleMania main event world title match one day. Meanwhile, two fans of the match idea responded with images of Hawkeye saying, "Don't give me hope," in the 2019 superhero film Avengers: Endgame.

Austin Clutter @realclutt2001 @TheMattCardona @CodyRhodes we need this! Please help get Matt back home! Rhodes vs Cardona Main Event of Wrestlemania for the WWE Championship would be spectacular. @TheMattCardona @CodyRhodes we need this! Please help get Matt back home! Rhodes vs Cardona Main Event of Wrestlemania for the WWE Championship would be spectacular.

On April 2, Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He will face Brock Lesnar in another blockbuster bout at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Cardona in WWE one day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

