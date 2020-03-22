Former Impact Champion was set for a World title win against The Undertaker

WWE had big plans for this Superstar, following his big win at WrestleMania.

The plans had to be scrapped in a hurry, due to his tricep injury.

The Undertaker

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recalled the push that former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy received back in 2006-07.

Ross stated that there were plans in place for Kennedy to dethrone The Undertaker and become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Unfortunately, Kennedy got injured and WWE had to scrap the plans involving him in the main event scene on SmackDown.

"The salvation for Ken was the fact that they did have high hopes for him, by winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, to be talked about regarding The Undertaker's title and Ken becoming that champion.

"That's big, big news. That's bigger than anything he could've told them or they could've told him. That was the biggest thing in his career at that point in time."

Mr. Kennedy was one of the biggest heels on SmackDown, back in 2005-07. He participated in the Money In The Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 23, and ended up winning the briefcase.

Soon after, Kennedy was attacked by Edge on RAW, followed by which he defeated Kennedy to bag the briefcase. Edge went on to cash it in on The Undertaker on SmackDown to become World Champion.

Kennedy was supposed to be out for 5-7 months, but the injury didn't turn out as serious as many had deemed it to be, and he made his return in July. However, Kennedy never received another World title push following his return, and was released by WWE in May 2009.