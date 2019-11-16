Former Impact star details incredible story of how he worked with CM Punk recently without knowing

CM Punk has been fooling everyone!

On this week's Wrestling Daft podcast, comedian Rob Florence revealed his thoughts on CM Punk's "return" to WWE on this week's episode of WWE Backstage, only for former Impact Wrestling star and former ICW World Heavyweight Champion Grado to confirm he'd been in CM Punk's house, before telling an incredible story about how he met the Best In The World.

"I'll tell you what happened, I wrestled in Chicago and it was a Six-Man I was involved in. In the Six-Man, the heel team had a manager that was wearing a mask, was disguised and stuff like that.

We're going through the match backstage and this guy, shake his hand and all that. I'm like, 'Why's he wearing his mask just now? What a mark!' We're going through the match and he starts doing things like flicking my ear, and j*d-slapping me and all that, and I'm going, 'Who is this c***?!' I'm saying to Colt [Cabana] and Colt's going... [Blows raspberry]

"I'm going, 'Mate, I'm going to burst this c***. He doesn't even know me, he's being too friendly around me, he's being too... Who is this guy?!' So we do the Six-Man, he's out, doing the... [Grado mimics someone slapping the apron]

"Doesn't get involved in the match in any way at all. I come back and go, 'What was the point in that f***ing manager even being out there? Why was he even there?' I go, 'Get that manager away from me, man.' I'm going off my nut. He leaves, and we then...leave and go back to Cabana's bit, and Cabana goes, 'I need to leave and pick up something for Punk. He's left something and he's away training in Seattle or whatever for UFC.'

"I go, 'Oh, you're kidding, man! We're going to Punk's house, we're going to Punk's house, we're going to Punk's house!'

Pulls up to Punk's house, he goes in, he opens the door, walks in the house, and the c*** with the f***ing mask is sitting on the couch. He unmasks himself and it's f***ing CM Punk!

"CM Punk was a manager on this random f***ing spot show in Chicago and nobody knows about it."

