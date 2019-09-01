Grado discusses ICW, his relationship with Jeff Jarrett, and why Drew McIntyre is the next big thing (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 201 // 01 Sep 2019, 15:12 IST

We spoke with Grado!

Over the last few weeks, we've spoken with the likes of Lio Rush, Mark Andrews, Chris Van Vliet and Fred Rosser, AKA Darren Young, on Dropkick DiSKussions, but Episode 5 eclipsed all others when Grado came all the way from the 'tap end ae Stevenson' to speak to myself in Rufus T Firefly in Glasgow.

Grado, by his own account, shocked the world when he became a viral sensation, going from wrestling in front of 20 fans in Maryhill to winning the Insane Championship Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship in the SECC from Drew McIntyre - with a little help from the Hardcore Legend, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. That rise, though, was no coincidence. There was no luck involved.

In fact, Grado has worked incredibly hard to be where he is now - and he's well deserved of the acclaim, not just from wrestling fans, but from mainstream television viewers in Scotland and beyond.

Grado, it's yersel!

It's yersel! Not heard that in 30 seconds.

How's it going?

I'm good. I'm good. I'm kept busy. I've got my Football Daft podcast, I'm doing that every week, I'm still on the road wrestling. I'm no longer in Impact. My contract ran out in February, so basically, since then, I've been doing my podcast, I've got my game show, Test Drive, that's on BBC Scotland.

Fingers crossed, we're waiting on confirmation for new series of Scot Squad and Two Doors Down - and pantomime! Which I do every year, it's a total graft - which I love doing. We do around 80 shows between the end of November all the way into January, man, so it's a graft and a half but I love doing it, it's great. The similarities between pantomime and wrestling are mega, man.

Advertisement

You returned to ICW at Shug's Hoose Party V. The guy who introduced you on the way back in was WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett...

Jeff Jarrett - I'm really close to Jeff. Obviously I've not been as close to him recently because, right now, he's Vince McMahon's right-hand man. He's on his jet, he's with him every day, so I don't get to talk to him as much because obviously the situation with WWE, he's no longer available because the plan was for me and JJ at Fear & Loathing.

So, I was gutted because Jeff re-signed me. My contract was up with TNA a couple of years ago and he managed to get me re-signed, so that created a little relationship because we were involved in that and ITV World of Sport, so we got really close.

Whenever I was in America, I was always round at Jarrett's gaff. I was there with his family, spent a lot of time with him over the summer two years ago, so for him to introduce me back was brilliant.

I love that video, watching back, just when he's got the Hall of Fame jacket, like "I got a guy and he's from Steven-ston!"

Honestly, the best feeling in the world because I'd been away from ICW and I'd missed it so much. It's definitely true what they say. The heart... What is it they say?

Absence makes the heart grow fonder!

Absence makes the heart go stronger! So it was great to be back in ICW, and I've got to say, I've never been so fevered about ICW than what I am just now. I'm doing a feud just now with Ravie Davie, and I'm loving it. I'm loving it just now.

