Former Impact Tag Team Champion praises WWE NXT and thanks Triple H 

Shubham Roy
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 18, 2020
Jan 18, 2020 IST

Triple H, the man behind NXT
Triple H, the man behind NXT

In a recent tweet, former Impact X-Division and Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley praised WWE NXT for redefining the way they treat their wrestlers with the utmost care and also thanked the founder and senior producer of NXT, Triple H for ensuring the well-being of the wrestlers.

Alex Shelley's appearance on NXT

In this week's episode of the Black and Gold brand, Alex Shelley teamed up with Kushida to take on the team of James Drake and Zack Gibson, The Grizzled Young Veterans, in a first-round match for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Back in NJPW, Shelley and Kushida were known as The Time Splitters where they also held the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. Even though they lost against the Grizzled Young Veterans, they put up a great performance and the NXT Universe was thrilled to see the veteran tag-team wrestler perform inside a WWE ring for the first time.

Shelley is mostly remembered for his stint at Impact Wrestling when it was known as TNA, where Chris Sabin and he competed as the tag-team The Motor City Machine Guns. Shelley and Sabin are both held in high regard by wrestling fans and pundits alike for pioneering tag-team wrestling.

WWE NXT Triple H Alex Shelley Impact Wrestling Champions
