Former Impact Wrestling star teases new ring name for NXT

WWE may alter his ring name owing to TV-PG regulations.

There is no official word regarding the change to his ring name.

WWE NXT

For several weeks, WWE NXT fans have been witnessing a mysterious vignette during the episode. Apart from other scenes, the video also featured a clock that was counting down to the 12th mark.

On this week's episode of the Black and Gold brand, Triple H, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa were interrupted by the same video package and this time, the countdown finally came to an end. Although no name was revealed, the footage showcased former Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground star Killer Kross and he eventually confirmed the same with his latest Instagram post.

A fan then asked Kross if there will be any change to his ring name following the NXT debut as the term 'killer' may go against the TV-PG guidelines. The Herald of Doomsday replied,

You will come to know me by my true name in due time.

With his comments, Kross did tease getting a new name in NXT but nothing is confirmed as of now. Although WWE had referred to him as Killer Kross when they announced his signing, that certainly doesn't mean they will not make any alterations to it.

Kross was announced as a new recruit to the WWE Performance Center in February. Since then, he has not made an appearance for the company and it appears that the NXT Universe will be the first to get a glimpse of the Superstar.