Former Intercontinental Champion admits that he deserved to be fired by WWE

McIntyre is a former IC Champion

Drew McIntyre will be facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Psychopath has travelled a long road to get this far.

Having been touted as the next big Superstar soon after his debut with the company almost a decade back, McIntyre had failed to live up to the hype. While Vince McMahon had called him 'The Chosen One', he had a forgettable first run with the company and was released in 2014.

Speaking on the WWE Chronicle documentary, here is what the former Intercontinental Champion had to say about being released:

McIntyre stated that he hasn't won a single World Championship in WWE since the day he debuted. He further added that there is only one person to blame for that, and that is him.

I look back, and I had lost passion for the WWE. I was in my own head. I was a liability, quite frankly, at times. Inevitably, I got fired - deservingly so.

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in 2018 managing to win the NXT Championship soon after his return. He further went on to win the 2020 Royal Rumble match which has given him the opportunity to win his first World Championship in WWE at WrestleMania 36.

