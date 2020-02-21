Former Intercontinental champion confirms frustration with current role

Sripad

Intercontinental Championship

Shelton Benjamin has confirmed that he has signed a new deal with WWE. However, he has also admitted that he is not happy with his current role in the company.

The former Intercontinental champion was talking to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast when he claimed that he is frustrated with his role on WWE TV right now.

“Lately, I haven’t been doing much as far as on air with WWE, and for me, it’s just frustrating. So when you contacted me and wanted to do this interview, my first thought was, ‘I don’t even know what I would even talk about.’ Because right now, I’m not doing anything. I’m not doing anything that’s fulfilling to me.

I’m here every week, I’m ready to go, and for me, it’s like, when I watch shows like this, I’m like, the show’s called Chasing Glory, it’s like people are chasing something, and right now, I don’t feel like I’m even in the hunt. Not that I don’t want to be, but I’m not. And that frustrates me on a very personal level.” [H/T 411Mania]

Benjamin has not been a regular on Monday Night RAW. He is not in the picture for any of the titles nor is he involved in any meaningful storyline. His best spot recently was at the Royal Rumble when he and Brock Lesnar shared a moment before he was eliminated by the WWE Champion within seconds.