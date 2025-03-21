Former Intercontinental Champion to miss WrestleMania 41 due to injury on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

We are just weeks away from WrestleMania 41, and the excitement among the WWE Universe is already high. The forthcoming episode of SmackDown is set to escalate this excitement to a new level, with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins making appearances together on the show.

Amid this, there is a possibility that former Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman might miss this year's Showcase of the Immortals due to a potential injury he could suffer in tonight's SmackDown. For those who might not know, the Monster of All Monsters is set to lock horns with Jacob Fatu in a singles bout on this week's SmackDown.

The Samoan Werewolf had previously destroyed Strowman at WWE SNME. Since then, there have been many heated altercations between these two stars, leading to a rematch in tonight's show. Considering the dominance and momentum Jacob Fatu has right now in WWE, he will probably take out Braun Strowman in their upcoming match and destroy him completely. This could be similar to what happened at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, but this time, Fatu's destruction could be more brutal than before.

This assault could be launched by The Bloodline member either during the match or in the post-match. All this development could further lead to Stromwan being ruled out from television, leading to him missing WrestleMania 41. It's important to note that this injury angle will be a part of the storyline and only happen to put Braun off television in a logical way.

After this, the former Universal Champion could return post-WrestleMania and take vengeance against Jacob Fatu for his actions. Overall, this week's episode of WWE SmackDown will be an intriguing show, and it remains to be seen how the Jacob vs. Braun match will end.

Major WWE star might cost Jacob Fatu against Braun Strowman in tonight's SmackDown

In a surprise scenario, fans could see Solo Sikoa accidentally costing Jacob Fatu against Braun Strowman, leading to the Monster of All Monsters emerging as the victor. Over the past few months, we have seen visible conflicts between Fatu and Sikoa.

Solo has previously cost the Samoan Werewolf a United States Championship opportunity, which increases the chances of this scenario unfolding in tonight's show. An angle like this will give Braun Strowman a well-needed victory and further escalate tensions between Solo and Jacob, potentially setting a showdown for The Shows of Shows.

At last, a battle between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu will surely be a clash of two giants and indeed be interesting to watch.

