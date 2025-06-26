Former Judgment Day member to bring back Kevin Owens in a shocking new twist on SmackDown? Chances explored

Kevin Owens hasn’t been seen in WWE since the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown. The former United States Champion has been dealing with a neck injury and could undergo surgery next month. However, he appeared on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, revealing an interesting storyline.

WWE had pitched an idea for him to work with a former Judgment Day member, which he refused to do. Now, once Kevin Owens returns to full health, the company may try to bring him back as a babyface and team him up with Damian Priest.

According to Owens, WWE wanted to introduce Priest as his best friend in a storyline. While both men are well-acquainted in real life, the former Universal Champion did not see that working in the ring.

Regardless of this, Damian Priest went on to become a part of The Judgment Day and hold the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE is currently pushing Priest as a major babyface on SmackDown. While he is not part of any major storylines at the moment, the company will find the Archer of Infamy something to work with. However, once Kevin Owens gets cleared to return to the ring again, the company can pull off a major twist by having the former Judgment Day member bring back Owens as his partner. Both men share a similar wrestling style and are over on the mic.

This would be an unlikely team-up that could go over with the fans just based on how charismatic the duo is. The Prize Fighter will likely miss SummerSlam, and the timeline of his return is based on when he undergoes surgery. Nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

Kevin Owens’ injury update

On the podcast, Owens shared an update on his injury. According to the doctors, he’s been resting his neck and preparing for surgery in mid-July. He hopes it will be a regular neck fusion surgery that multiple stars have undergone. Kevin Owens clarified that he is in no pain and feels better than ever. He mentioned that the waiting process is the worst and expects to return to the squared circle as soon as possible.

To add levity to the podcast, he mentioned how much he hated Bron Breakker due to his excessive use of spray tan. The former Tag Team Champion said that it looked horrible on him and could rub off on whoever he was in the ring with. He also took a dig at Matt Cardona after John Cena named-dropped him on SmackDown. This podcast showed the fun side of Kevin Owens following his massive heel run.

