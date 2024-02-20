Former Judgment Day member to cost them the tag team titles at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day picked up a huge win ahead of Elimination Chamber. The faction beat DIY and Awesome Truth in an eight-man tag team match on RAW this week. Damian Priest picked up the win for his team by pinning R-Truth after executing the South of Heaven.

With the final distraction seemingly out of the way, Priest and Balor can now focus on their match against New Catch Republic this Saturday in Perth. This match will have the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line.

It is possible R-Truth could interfere in the high-stakes match to cost the tag team champions their titles against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. Truth confirmed his ouster from the villainous faction this week on RAW during a hilarious interview package with Jackie Redmond.

On paper, Truth’s interference would lead to a singles match with Damian Priest fo custody of the Money in the Bank briefcase. Fans won’t mind seeing R-Truth win the briefcase and even claim a world title for himself.

Which Judgment Day member will be at Elimination Chamber despite not qualifying for high-stakes match?

Dominik Mysterio lost the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Kevin Owens last week on SmackDown. The former two-time NXT North American Champion promised he will be in Australia to support the rest of his group.

"I may have not have qualified for the Chamber, but Dirty Dom is still going to be in Perth supporting Judgment Day because Finn and Damian are going to stay Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Rhea is going to wipe the floor with Nia Jax in her home country and I just can't wait to be by their side and celebrate because Judgment Day runs all." [From 00:00 to 00:20]

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the PLE as it airs.