Dominik Mysterio throws shade at real-life Bloodline member ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio hyped the upcoming Elimination Chamber Perth Premium Live Event.

Dom Dom stated that his "Mami" Rhea Ripley would crush a real-life Bloodline member, Nia Jax, in Australia.

During the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Dirty Dom failed to qualify against Kevin Owens for the traditional \chamber match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, this doesn't mean that the 26-year-old star won't be appearing at the premium live event.

Following the contest, WWE cameras caught young Mysterio in a Digital Exclusive interview. Since Damian Priest and Finn Balor are going to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship and Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, Dom noted he will be in Australia to support The Judgment Day members.

The former NXT North American Champion also asserted that Mami will leave the Samoan star in the dust, especially with the home crowd cheering her on:

"I may have not have qualified for the Chamber, but Dirty Dom is still going to be in Perth supporting Judgment Day because Finn and Damian are going to stay Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Rhea is going to wipe the floor with Nia Jax in her home country and I just can't wait to be by their side and celebrate because Judgment Day runs all." [From 00:00 to 00:20]

Check out the full clip below:

Expand Tweet

Cathey Kelley mocks Dominik Mysterio after WWE SmackDown

The SmackDown backstage interviewer after the blue show took to social media and triggered Dirty Dom's nerves to the next level. The on-screen chemistry between Mami and the young Mysterio is undeniable, but Cathy Kelley has an interesting message after SmackDown.

The 35-year-old personality believes that Rhea Ripley may no longer consider the 26-year-old male star her favorite since he was not able to make it into the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match:

Check out Cathey's tweet below:

"just a reminder to be kind to everyone because you never know what they might be going through. they could have just lost a shot at #EliminationChamber to @FightOwensFight or may be mourning the realization that they are no longer @RheaRipley_WWE’s favorite. i can’t relate to either, but i bet it’s a terrible feeling," Cathy Kelley wrote.

Expand Tweet

As of now, Mami has expressed that she was disappointed after the former North American Champion lost on SmackDown. But it seems like Dominik Mysterio is flying to Australia to celebrate his fellow stablemates potentially retaining their respective WWE titles.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will wipe the floor with Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.