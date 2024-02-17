A WWE personality recently stated that Dominik Mysterio was no longer Rhea Ripley's favorite after the events that transpired on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

On the latest edition of the blue brand, Dirty Dom went one-on-one against Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. It has to be noted that the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match will eventually challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Ripley is also set to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber: Perth. Additionally, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are also set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne in Perth, Australia.

After Dominik Mysterio suffered a massive defeat at the hands of The Prizefighter, SmackDown backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley mocked The Judgment Day member. The 35-year-old personality shared that since Dirty Dom failed to earn his spot in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, he may no longer be Mami's favorite.

"just a reminder to be kind to everyone because you never know what they might be going through. they could have just lost a shot at #EliminationChamber to @FightOwensFight or may be mourning the realization that they are no longer @RheaRipley_WWE’s favorite. i can’t relate to either, but i bet it’s a terrible feeling," Cathy Kelley shared.

What the future has in store for Dirty Dom and Mami remains to be seen.

Rhea Ripley sent a bold message ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Since the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is set to be held in Rhea Ripley's native country of Australia, she is pretty excited to perform in front of her home crowd.

As mentioned earlier, The Judgment Day member is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at the premium live event. While speaking with Fox News, Mami revealed the reason behind her excitement about competing in Perth.

"To go back to Australia after not being able to compete there for seven years – last time being for the independent scene in Riot City Wrestling – go back there and show everyone my growth and pretty much show the rest of the world what Australia has and what could come from Australia," Rhea Ripley said.

The Eradicator last wrestled in Australia when she was almost a 20-year-old rookie, but now she is heading back to her native country as the Women's World Champion. It remains to be seen whether Mami emerges victorious in front of her home crowd or not.

