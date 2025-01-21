Former Judgment Day member to make final appearance on WWE RAW on Netflix this week? Potential direction explored

The Judgment Day has entered the Netflix era of WWE RAW as its most dominant faction. However, the group is currently in control of zero championship titles and needs to work on re-establishing its power. Interestingly, things could get easier for the heel crew if this could be the final appearance of Damian Priest on the red-branded show.

The Archer of Infamy was kicked out of The Judgment Day at the 2024 SummerSlam in August. He was betrayed by Finn Balor, who cost him the World Heavyweight Championship, helping begin Gunther’s reign as the new champ.

Although The Prince has since tried to replace Damian Priest as the primary challenger for the world title, The Punisher has always bested him. This was also evident in their latest street fight match, where the former Universal Champion suffered another crushing defeat.

There is a possibility, however, that the Terror Twin could be moved to SmackDown. Thus, his appearance in this week’s episode of RAW could be his final Netflix appearance. The company could make the move to decrease the saturation in the number of challengers The Ring General has right now.

Jey Uso is heading for a title match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. CM Punk has also fought Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Finn Balor may not be giving up his world title chase anytime soon.

Thus, the former Judgment Day member could be moved to the blue brand, where Cody Rhodes has no significant challenger after Kevin Owens. While this is a major direction the story can take, all of this is speculation so far.

The Judgment Day could kick out Dominik Mysterio soon

Dominik Mysterio betrayed Liv Morgan’s trust on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW when she lost the Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley. As soon as The Miracle Kid was dethroned, Dirty Dom tried to get back with his ex-girlfriend and asked her for a hug. Although he got low-blowed in response, he could soon receive a kick from The Judgment Day as well.

For several weeks, the heel faction looked divided. However, when Dirty Dom tried to apologize to Liv Morgan, everyone was on the same page that the former World Champ was mad at Mysterio. Moreover, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito even laughed at Dom for being unable to identify the seething rage Morgan had in her tone when she said everything was alright.

Thus, the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion could soon bring the hammer down on her on-screen boyfriend. Moreover, The Judgment Day will also seemingly stand united behind her. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for LivDom.

