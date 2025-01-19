  • home icon
  WWE legend to return after 4 years to help Jey Uso become the World Heavyweight Champion? Possibility analyzed

WWE legend to return after 4 years to help Jey Uso become the World Heavyweight Champion? Possibility analyzed

By Sheron
Modified Jan 19, 2025 13:13 GMT
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther (left) and Jey Uso (right)
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther (left) and Jey Uso (right) [Image Credits: Screenshot via WWE's YouTube]

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General has accepted the challenge and the duo will face each other in the upcoming episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Interestingly, there is a chance that Mr. Yeet may not be alone. In his corner could be his father Rikishi who helps him dethrone Gunther.

The Samoan star was last seen on WWE back in the 2020 Survivor Series. He recently added a post on Instagram that featured photoshopped images of him with his sons, Solo Sikoa and The Usos. The post also carried a cryptic message suggesting that the legend could return and work with his sons:

“We acquire the strength we have overcome. #IYKYK #FatherAndSons #Fatus #wwe."
also-read-trending Trending

Rikishi could return and form another iteration of The Bloodline with his sons. He could also start the new campaign by helping Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight Championship by interfering in his match with Gunther.

While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

What happens to Gunther if Jey Uso wins?

The Ring General is confident that he will easily defeat Jey Uso. He said that ‘Main Event’ was a nickname for The Uce, but it was a reality he lived every week on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, he also insulted Mr. Yeet by saying that he would expose him at SNME and show the people who he really is: a tag team wrestler.

Although Jey Uso challenged him very confidently, Gunther reminded Uso that he had already been beaten twice while chasing the Intercontinental Championship. This could be a big reason why he agreed to fight The Bloodline member at once, while it took him a lot of time to agree to a title match with Sami Zayn.

youtube-cover

However, if The Yeet Master pulls off a win, there is a possibility that Gunther could take a break. As The Ring General said, championship titles are all he is about. Since he doesn’t have any major feuds with anybody, there is a chance that WWE may not need a Gunther without a championship.

The Imperium leader could also enter the Royal Rumble if he gets defeated at SNME. If he wins the Rumble, he could catapult himself into a match with Jey Uso once again at WrestleMania 41. Moreover, he will also have a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes and settle his Crown Jewel score with him.

This would also give The American Nightmare a credible opponent after Kevin Owens, who actually has the potential to dethrone him. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for Gunther and Jey.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
