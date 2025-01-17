Rikishi teases coming back to WWE to form a brand new faction with three Bloodline members

Solo Sikoa may have lost the Ula Fala, but it looks like the Bloodline storyline is far from over in WWE. His father, Rikishi, recently dropped a cryptic teaser, hinting at forming a new faction with three Bloodline members.

During the RAW on Netflix premiere, Roman Reigns beat Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match to regain his Ula Fala. The Original Tribal Chief will now be entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1, marking his first appearance in the yearly battle royale since 2020.

Solo Sikoa, on the other hand, will address his loss this week when he returns to Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the show, Rikishi took to his Instagram handle to share a photoshopped image of himself, also featuring his sons - Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. In the caption, he wrote the following:

“We acquire the strength we have overcome. #IYKYK #FatherAndSons #Fatus #wwe."

The Samoan Stinker hasn't been seen in WWE since Survivor Series 2020, where he made an appearance during the Undertaker's farewell ceremony.

Rikishi has previously worked with his sons, The Usos, on TV but has yet to get a chance with Solo Sikoa. Could he return to bring his sons back together? Only time will tell.

Rikishi addresses Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW on Netflix

During a recent episode of Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged Roman Reigns and gave props to the OTC for paving the way for the Bloodline members.

"I think we all need to acknowledge Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief. We all need to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, man. What type of character is this guy here? Look at the doors, the opportunities that he's opened, not only for the family, but for the business. Man, we're tied in with Netflix, come on. I guarantee you if the numbers wasn't right for well over four-plus years, this company has been on his back. In comes The Bloodline running these storylines left and right to keep this thing going. Hey, at the end of the day, you can hate us or love us, but the numbers don't lie, baby," he said.

Reigns is all set to be acknowledged on the January 27 episode of RAW, just days before the 2025 Royal Rumble.

