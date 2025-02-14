Former Judgment Day 'member' to reunite with Damian Priest after officially leaving WWE RAW? Exploring the potential

For the past few months, WWE has been shaking up its rosters, sending superstars from RAW to SmackDown and vice versa. Damian Priest was one of the blue brand's recent and biggest acquisitions. It appears that one of his allies, who was disputably a part of The Judgment Day for a brief stint on RAW, could officially join him on SmackDown.

The superstar is none other than R-Truth. The 53-year-old humorously declared himself a member of The Judgment Day last year as he accompanied the group and embraced the role for a brief period. Well, Truth was never officially a part of the faction; rather, he was a self-proclaimed member who added a comedic twist to the faction on RAW.

The rumors of R-Truth reuniting with Damian Priest arose due to a recent report from PW Insider, which stated that WWE had officially moved the veteran to SmackDown. The 53-year-old was also seen backstage on the blue brand, interacting with LA Knight and The Punisher. Truth could join forces with Priest, and the duo may have a brief tag team run.

However, the possibility of both superstars being in the tag team run seems low. With WrestleMania on the horizon, WWE reportedly has plans to push Damian Priest as a singles star. Meanwhile, the company does not seemingly have any significant creative plans for R-Truth. The former World Tag Team Champion has been working as an enhancing talent lately.

It will be quite fascinating to see whether Priest and Truth work extensively in any major storylines on WWE SmackDown.

R-Truth to help Damian Priest win the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on WWE SmackDown?

Damian Priest is set to compete in a huge Triple Threat Match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He will battle Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman in a qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber. With all three top stars in the bout, a clean victory by one superstar may affect the other's credibility.

Therefore, R-Truth could play a key role in this Triple Threat Match, affecting its outcome and turning the tables in Priest's favor. During the ending moments of the bout, the 53-year-old could show up at the ringside, and he may continue his trademark hilarious acts oblivious to what's happening in the ring.

His actions could potentially distract Jacob Fatu, shifting the latter's attention towards Truth. As a result, Damian Priest could capitalize on the situation and steal a roll-up victory over The Samoan Werewolf to win the Triple Threat Match. This could give rise to a shocking yet hilarious moment.

However, the above-mentioned scenario is entirely speculation. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for tonight's SmackDown.

