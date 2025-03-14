  • home icon
  Former leader of top faction to replace Finn Balor in The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Former leader of top faction to replace Finn Balor in The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 14, 2025 14:00 GMT
Could Finn Balor be replaced on The Judgment Day? [Image credits: WWE.com]
Could Finn Balor be replaced? [Image credits: WWE.com]

Things are looking good between Finn Balor and The Judgment Day right now. Despite some tension in the group, they have put their petty disputes to one side and are focused on the future. However, could the future of the faction not include Balor? Could he be replaced by a superstar who was a former leader of a top faction?

When it comes to WWE, anything is possible, and in this scenario, the potential replacement for Finn Balor is Karrion Kross. Kross led The Final Testament for a while, up until the release of Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain. Now, he is flying solo, looking to help certain superstars reach the levels only he knows they can.

The question now, though, is why would Kross replace Finn Balor? Well, the aforementioned tension between The Prince and his stable mates aside, Kross has the type of character that would fit in perfectly with The Judgment Day's vibe. Furthermore, he recently had great things to say about JD McDonagh, which could tie him to the group should such a storyline be booked down the line.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Perhaps McDonagh can befriend Kross and thank him for what he said while he was out injured. This could lead to him advocating for Kross to join the group, much like Balor advocated for him. Over time, Kross would take on a semi-leadership role within the faction and ultimately kick Balor out.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than mere speculation.

Finn Balor will be focused on his upcoming title match on RAW

Whether or not Karrion Kross replaces Finn Balor remains to be seen. However, even if that were an immediate threat, The Prince would certainly not be focused on that possibility. After all, he has a huge title match ahead of him.

Courtesy of Dominik Mysterio, Balor has a match for the Intercontinental Championship on next week's RAW. The 43-year-old will face Bron Breakker on Monday night and will be hoping to pick up his third IC title.

That being said, it will not be an easy task. Breakker has been dominant as Intercontinental Champion and will not go down easy. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Balor is up to the task.

Edited by Arsh Das
