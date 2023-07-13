Former Legacy member should return to WWE and join Roman Reigns against The Usos

Jey Uso did the unfathomable in WWE by pinning Roman Reigns. Can he finish the job on August 5 as the Stamford-based promotion produces another edition of the annual SummerSlam event, live from Detroit, Michigan?

After pinning The Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank in London, Jey Uso issued a challenge to the champion for a title match. While Jey may have cut Roman off at the knees, and The Bloodline is now short in numbers, that all could change with the return of former WWE Superstar Manu.

Recently, Manu showed interest in potentially joining The Bloodline while in conversation with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter. Being a member of the revered Anoa'i family, Manu's addition to the stable could turn a whole new chapter in The Bloodline Saga.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC For the first time in nearly 1300 days, Roman Reigns has been pinned For the first time in nearly 1300 days, Roman Reigns has been pinned 🎯 https://t.co/sNbrqo3k8G

For those unaware, Manu was signed with the Stamford-based promotion from 2006 to 2009. Most notably, in late 2008, he was taken under the wing of Randy Orton. The Apex Predator recruited Manu, Cody Rhodes, Sim Snuka and Ted DiBiase, Jr. to form the Legacy, a stable that dominated for over a year at the time.

While Manu was quietly removed from the faction and was released by the company in February 2009, his recent show of interest could lead to the former WWE Superstar resurfacing on television, this time on SmackDown.

Could WWE add more members to The Bloodline following the departure of The Usos?

Jimmy and Jey Uso knew there was no turning back when they decided to leave The Bloodline once and for all.

However, with more members of the Anoa'i family still active but not contracted to the Stamford-based promotion, including Manu and Zilla Fatu, the company has a few options if they wish to prolong this story.

Nostalgic WWE Themes @NTLCWWEThemes Sim Snuka And Manu As Members Of Legacy: The original Legacy group consisted of Orton, Rhodes and Manu with Sim Snuka joining briefly for a couple weeks. Orton would put all three members through a series of tests to see who would stay in the group, (1/3) Sim Snuka And Manu As Members Of Legacy: The original Legacy group consisted of Orton, Rhodes and Manu with Sim Snuka joining briefly for a couple weeks. Orton would put all three members through a series of tests to see who would stay in the group, (1/3) https://t.co/MQqdpLsfLW

Vince McMahon once told Bully Ray that Roman Reigns is "the guy who is putting food on our table for the next ten years." As evident from the last three years, The Tribal Chief sits atop as the undisputed top guy of the industry itself.

Should The Bloodline Saga continue, Triple H and Co. may have in mind to add new members to the once-dominant faction.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline Saga continuing on WWE TV? Should Manu join Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

