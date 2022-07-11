Create
Former NXT Champion shares cryptic tweet as warning to Logan Paul

Paul is quickly making enemies in the WWE
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 11, 2022 10:17 AM IST

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has taken to Twitter with a potential warning for Logan Paul.

Blackheart aligned himself with The Miz on WWE TV in recent weeks, attacking various superstars that the A-Lister wrestled with. On last week's Monday Night RAW, Ciampa took out AJ Styles after his match against The Miz, effectively cementing the alliance.

This coincides with Logan Paul's face turn following his recent signing with the company, possibly setting up a tag team match between The Miz & Ciampa and AJ Styles & Logan Paul.

Ciampa has gone one step further in teasing his involvement with a recent tweet, where he quote-tweeted a video of Paul ranting about his "backstabbing partner" with two black heart emojis and a pair of staring eyes. This implies the former NXT Champion telling the social media star to watch himself.

🖤👀🖤 twitter.com/loganpaul/stat…

Though nothing has been confirmed, it's expected that Paul will compete in a match at SummerSlam this year.

Fans respond to Logan Paul's tweet

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to respond to the post Ciampa quote-tweeted. One wondered what Logan might use as his finisher in his future matches.

@LoganPaul @mikethemiz What's Logan's finisher gonna be?

Another fan claimed Paul wrestles better than many stars on WWE's current roster.

@LoganPaul @mikethemiz bro wrestles better than half the roster 💀

An eagle-eyed fan pointed out that Logan was still following The Miz on Twitter.

@LoganPaul @mikethemiz https://t.co/ta8QouEu5U
Another account even name-dropped Sportskeeda in their response.

@LoganPaul Your tweet was quoted in an article by Sportskeeda sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-logan…

It will be interesting to see how Ciampa will be involved in the rivalry. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

