Former WWE Star Helps Young Fan Go To WrestleMania

WWE

What's the story?

As previously reported by Ringsidenews.com, former NXT star Bull James is helping a young fan known as Juice achieve her dream and go to WrestleMania. Well, with James's help, dreams do come true.

In case you didn't know

Juice with Bull James at Xcite Wrestling

Bull James is helping Juice sell her handmade bracelets with Outlaw Wrestling. Bull James met the young fan, and now a friend at Xcite Wrestling based out of Binghamton, New York.

Juice is a frequent fan at indy shows in Upstate New York. At every show I've seen, Juice is there handing out her bracelets to fans, those working security, EMT's and the wrestling stars. Recently, at a recent WWE house show in Binghamton, NY, she was able to dance with No Way Jose, Titus O'Neil, and Tyler Breeze as seen from WWE's Instagram. Titus picked her up over the guardrail and let her dance with the three of them. As of this article, the Instagram post is currently viewed 244,119 times.

The heart of the matter

The heart of the matter is that Juice achieved her dream, and purchased her tickets to go to WrestleMania 35. "Juice loves wrestling," her Mother, MaryAnn Horton told me while at an indy show in Syracuse, NY. Juice has down syndrome but does not let the loud noise affect her fun while at shows. She's frequent at independent promotion Xcite Wrestling.

What next?

Thank's to Bull James, Outlaw Wrestling, Xcite Wrestling and everyone who contributed can smile a little extra come to WrestleMania this year knowing they helped a girl's dream come true. We here at Sportskeeda hope Juice has a blast at WrestleMania 35. If you'd like to help contribute and buy a bracelet, you can do so by clicking here.