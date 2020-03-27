Former NXT Superstar says Becky Lynch and her fans are 'used to seeing fake'

The NXT Superstar believes that The Man will get a dose of reality come WrestleMania 36.

Shayna Baszler is confident about winning her match against Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch

One of the most intense feuds heading into this year's WrestleMania is that between the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades made her debut on the Red brand by taking out Lynch and eventually earned the title opportunity by winning an Elimination Chamber match, earlier this month.

For the last several weeks, the two have been going back-and-forth to get the upper hand in this rivalry. This week on RAW, Shayna Baszler stated that she was confident about winning the Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 but The Man would suddenly show up and take her down with several steel chair shots.

The vicious assault couldn't hamper the confidence of the two-time NXT Women's Champion and in a Q&A session with WWE UK, she gave a final warning to Becky Lynch.

I think that Becky Lynch, and her fans included, have gotten so used to seeing ‘fake’ – that for her to stand in a ring and talk about everything I do becoming a lie? …Everyone’s about to get hit with a hard dose of reality. I am that reality.

As evident from her words, Shayna Baszler will be utilizing her MMA background to tackle the in-ring skills of The Man and walk out of WrestleMania 36 with the RAW Women's Championship.

It remains to be seen if she becomes successful in her venture or not.