Former NXT Women's Champion assaults Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's night went downhill in a hurry!

Becky Lynch has, for a year and a half now, has proven that she's undoubtedly one of the toughest competitors in the WWE. The Man has toppled women like Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and even Baron Corbin.

However, there's one woman that the RAW Women's Champion has failed to beat. During the Survivor Series build, both she and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley were ruthlessly assaulted by the Queen of Spades and former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Lynch has been working on avenging losses lately and has officially redeemed her loss against Asuka from last year's Royal Rumble PPV. Now it looks like she'll have another chance, thanks to Shayna Baszler.

Shayna Baszler destroys Becky Lynch on RAW

Asuka once again challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship on Monday Night RAW. History repeated itself, as Lynch managed to defeat the Empress of Tomorrow. However, she had little time to celebrate, as she was immediately taken out by the Queen of Spades.

Shayna Baszler tore into Lynch, literally. After beating her into a pulp and choking her out, Baszler also bit a piece out of the neck of Lynch, dropping the champion to show a crimson mask taking form on her face.

Out of the NXT Women's Title picture now, it looks like she's now set her sights on The Man. After literally taking a piece of Lynch, she left the arena while Lynch was grasping her neck and screaming in pain.

The WWE officials eventually got Lynch to the back to take her to the hospital, but Lynch refused to be driven there. Instead, she took the vehicle for herself, deciding to take herself to the infirmary.

With that, it looks like Lynch's WrestleMania opponent has been revealed. Though it hasn't been announced, it's definitely a money feud that deserves a spot on the Grandest Stage of Them All.